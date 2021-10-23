Republicans show disdain for voting rights

Having just celebrated Constitution Week a little over a month ago, starting on Sept. 17, I don’t recall very much being said in public discourse about the prevailing current threats to our democratic society, instigated by the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Sure, there was a program at the Sampson County Courthouse in downtown Clinton hosted by the Richard Clinton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which included remarks by Mayor Lew Starling and other speakers, but very little was mentioned about the attack on our democracy with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

To his credit, one speaker, Sean Capparuccia, did lament, “I’m not pleased at all with the plethora of internal strife with which we are struggling.” Then, another speaker, John Thornhill stated, “It’s a shame that there are not more people here, but I can understand it because we’ve done bad with teaching our history.”

Since the November 2020 election, there has been a growing anti-democratic campaign led by Republican-controlled state governments, with a push to institute new voting restrictions in the name of “election integrity,” even though there is no evidence of voter fraud in the election. So, “the lie of voter fraud is what provides the rationale” for voting restrictions. It would seem that many Republicans are exhibiting these anti-democratic behaviors just to placate former President Trump who continues to insist that the 2020 election was stolen from him and refuses to accept defeat. And with the use of the “Trumpian lie,” Republicans are responding to Trump by manufacturing new voting hurdles, violating the Constitution’s commitment to the democratic value of free and fair elections.

As Republicans want to maintain the support of Trump and his base, many political scientists conclude, “Republicans know they have to attract Donald Trump supporters who now believe there is fraud.” These experts further argue, “So a large part of the current efforts to change voter laws was a direct response to this last election.” Obviously, this can help to explain the fact that fewer Republicans and Republican-leaning people agree that “everything possible should be done” to make voting easy. This conclusion was reached by a March survey conducted by the Pew Research Center.

Additionally, Trump is on record declaring if voting was expanded, “you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” Today, Republicans show their disdain for making it easier to vote, thinking that expanding voting access favors Democrats. Now, this may explain that just 3 days ago, all 50 Senate Republicans voted to block Democrats from advancing the Freedom to Vote Act. To us in Sampson County that means that Senators Burr and Tillis voted “no” on even having a debate on ways to protect the right to vote. To many, “This is partisanship at its absolute worst.”

To be sure, we know that you can’t maintain and protect a democracy, “without ensuring the right to vote.”

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.