Story time next week in Garland

Tiffany Savage, the interim children’s librarian and Newton Grove branch manager, reads a book about scarecrows to Darcy-Ava Hobbs at story time at the Western District Park in Roseboro. One more story time will happen at outside of the Miriam Lamb Library in Garland. Storytime will happen for preschool children from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and grade school from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

A hands-on crafting session was part of storytime for children at the park.