Garland mulls costs for field lighting repairs

GARLAND — Quite a few hefty numbers have been thrown around regarding repairs for the Garland softball field, with estimates to replace lights being everywhere from around $130,000 to close to $160,000.

In the next few months, the expectation is that the current style of lights will be phased out, with lighting options turning toward LED lights, which is a much more expensive option, town officials said.

Last month, Commissioner Carolyn R. Melvin reported they were still working on receiving quotes for fencing and lighting repairs at the softball park. She had stated previously that she reached back out to a previous vendor for the lighting repairs and asked if he could work on the pricing due to limited funding the town has for this project, and the estimate is essentially the same as it was at $157,000.

“Everything is still in process,” said Melvin at the virtual meeting. “I am still seeking out estimates for park lights and fencing.”

Melvin said at the most recent meeting she talked with the vendor again, and he agreed to reduce the cost to $127,000; however, at that time he explained the cost changes that are imminent with the new LEDs. Big Jerry’s Fencing from Fayetteville provided an estimate for fencing repairs for $14,775 using commercial grade fencing. That quote was in line with the same quote Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown received. He also quoted installing a black vinyl fencing at a cost of $15,360.

She said that she met with Tommy Lawrence, which provided the $157,000 estimate, and she read an email that he sent to her.

“As we know things are steadily going up,” she said.

The email explained about the changes in the light fixtures, and the “huge price difference”. The current type are around $550 each and the newer ones are $2,200 each. She said that he said that there were 52 light fixtures on the field.

“We would be looking at $86,000 added to go with the LED,” she said.

Melvin said that she has another person coming out about fencing to get another estimate lower than the one they have.

“I also got in touch with Southern Bank in Garland,” she said. “They may be able to help with some of the financing expenses.”

She was referred to talk with the branch manager and she contacted them and left a message.

The Garland softball field has been a topic of contention over the last few months, with heated discussions and allegations thrown around. The field was temporarily closed for a safety assessment, due to numerous needed repairs that had not been ascertained at the time.

The field and complex have been the site of considerable vandalism over the years. Some fundraising efforts have been worked on, but overall there is still a large amount of money needed to get the space up to standard. Exactly where that money will be coming from has not been solidified at this time, but there has been some money set aside in the Town’s budget, and given to the association, over the years.

Meanwhile the current focus is on the Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park on South Bladen Avenue, which services the entire community. A multiphase plan was created back in 2016 for that project, and it was temporarily stalled out due to COVID, but has since regained momentum.

