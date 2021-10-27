Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 19 — Lena Melissa Peterson, 38, of 6092 Rosebud Lane, Stedman, was charged with cyberstalking, injury to personal property and trespassing. No bond listed; court date was Oct. 25.

• Oct. 20 — Bradley Justin Watts, 40, of 371 Cabbage Patch Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories and possession of stolen motor vehicle. Bond set at $11,500; court date is Nov. 12.

• Oct. 20 — Micah Shawn Ledford, 28, of 155 Summertree Court, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Oct. 29.

• Oct. 20 — Omar Villagomez Subias, 30, of 113 Max Austin Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 8.

• Oct. 20 — William Field Burch, 36, of 796 Johnston Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with motor vehicle theft, felony larceny, possession of stolen property, second degree trespass and order for arrest. Bond set at $250,000; court date is Oct. 29.

• Oct. 20 — Ogochukwu Chizoba Okpala, 43, of 527 Club House Drive, Dunn, was charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and felony conspiracy. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 1.

• Oct. 20 — Katherine Cockman, 66, of 509 Hobbs St., Roseboro, was charged with intimidation. No bond or court date listed.

• Oct. 20 — Bianca Michelle Brayboy, 25, of 205 Crystal Lane, Autryville, was charged with simple assault and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Nov. 30.

• Oct. 20 — Selmer Eduardo Irias, 26, of 237 Crab Apple Lane, Roseboro, was cahrged with possession of coacine. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Oct. 29.

• Oct. 20 — Erika Nicole Brown, 37, of 2212 Batwood Road, Stedman, was charged with larceny from construction site and possession of stolen property from construction site. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 29.

• Oct. 21 — Katherine Cockman, 66, of 509 Hobbs St., Roseboro, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Nov. 22.

• Oct. 21 — Clyde Earl Gallagher, 59, of 3167 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Oct. 29.

• Oct. 22 — Devan Million McLamb, 22, of 409-D Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle. Bond set at $2,500; court date was Oct. 22.

• Oct. 22 — Jonathan Lekieth Johnson, 37, of 558 Government Road, Clayton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, assault by pointing a gun, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and driving while impaired. No bond set; court date is Oct. 29.

• Oct. 23 — Diamond Janell Bell, 20, of 50 Shaun Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving after consuming under 21. Written promise; court date is Nov. 1.

• Oct. 23 — Rufus Kevin Carter, 53, of 390 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with misuse of 911. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 14.

• Oct. 23 — James Opal Williams, 28, of 1315 Alderman Mill Road, Dunn, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, communicating threats and simple assault. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Nov. 1.

• Oct. 24 — Ramel Tyshaun McIntyre, 25, of 108 Pierce St., Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, damage to real property and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $150,000; court date is Oct. 29.

• Oct. 24 — Michael Phillips, 45, of 73 Michael Gibson Drive, Clarkton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 27.

• Oct. 25 — Clifton Darntrail Killett, 43, of 103 W. Maple St., Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Oct. 25 — Samuel Henry, 66, of 116 Brewer Road, Apt. 12, was charged with felony larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 12.

• Oct. 25 — Jaida Nicole Ford, 18, of 851 Indian Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property and assault and battery. No bond set; court date is Nov. 15.

• Oct. 26 — Akari Nature Smith, 20, of 362 Delway Hwy., Rose Hill, was charged with carrying concealed firearm. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 22.

• Oct. 26 — Eddie Jerel Boney, 20, of 1060 Thompson Ave., Turkey, was charged on out-of-county warrants with second degree forcible rape, second degree forced sexual offense and sexual battery. Bond set at $150,000; court date is Nov. 2.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.