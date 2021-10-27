School board hears pushback on masking vote

Sampson County School Board members listened to various community leaders and parents express their concern for the lack of classroom masking. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

CLINTON— The Sampson County School board felt the polite pushback of a community that feels having masks optional is not in the best interest of the students or staff and that their execution of the decision was unfair. The sentiments concerning the board’s move last week were aired at a meeting Monday night.

At Monday night”s Board of Education meeting, numerous folks spoke out and said that the feel that they should reinstate the masks in the classrooms, reiterating that both principals and staff want the masks in the classrooms. They also said they felt the board opting to take the vote during a work session instead of a general meeting was inadequate to allow public comments.

Luther Moore said that he had more than 38 years in Clinton City and Sampson County Schools, and brought forth a letter from the Sampson County Branch of the NAACP.

“We believe that deciding such and issue, during a work session, did not provide adequate opportunity parents and the general public to give input on such a critical matter,” said Moore.

Moore said that nationally the NAACP encourages students to wear masks and encourages school boards to take the right steps” to protect students, teachers, administrators and all school staff”.

Elaine Hunt said that she has had approximately 22 people who she knows that have died from complications from COVID.

“Those that are still alive will tell you to take this pandemic seriously,” she said.

Hunt said that she came before the board confused as why the health of students and staff have been put on the back burner.

“If the principals have expressed their desire for the mask mandate to remain, then why do you choose to go against these principals and the vast majority of the staff?”

Hunt pointed out that she felt that they had a political self-serving agenda on this issue.

“Believe me it’s not about you, you or you,” she said, pointing to the board. “It’s about those closed in those buildings, the students and the staff.”

Moore said that they were in full support of reasonable safety measures to mitigate the effects of COVID.

“We strongly agree with science and medical professionals… that masks are safe, inexpensive and are the simplest strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19 in schools,” said Moore.

The Rev. Jimmy Melvin came before the board not from a particular group he said, but as a minister in the community.

“We have had a lot of hands on dealing with grief… from COVID-19,” he said.

Darlene Bronson, Sampson County Schools substitute, agreed with some of the others that came to speak before her. Small classrooms and overfilled classrooms were two concerns brought up Darlene Bronson.

Bronson works in the classrooms as a Sampson County Schools substitute.

“My feelings are that we should keep the mandating for the masks in the classrooms in the schools, because there are some classrooms that are smaller than what they should be or what they need to be. And there are some classes that more students in them than there should be.”

Shaniqua Bowden shared concerns about her family.

“I had a list of things I wanted to say,” she said. “But I am just coming to you as a human being.”

She said that she was both a mom and a health care worker and that she has seen what COVID can do, and lost both family members and friends.

“I feel as if the mask mandate should stay in place,” she said.

“My parents have compromised immune systems, and immune diseases going on with themselves,” said Bowden.

She cited the CDC guidelines and that she felt that they should continue those guidelines.

“With everybody breathing on everybody, it is getting to be the time when the sniffles will be coming up,” Bronson said. “You don’t know who has what.”

Chad Stall shared a few bits of information about how well the county is doing against the fight against COVID. He said that no children have died in the county and that he supported the changes that had been made.

At the last work session, which was at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, the board voted 4-to-3 in favor of masks being optional in the classroom. There was no public comment time scheduled during the work session, leaving those concerned to have to wait until the next board meeting to make any comments on a decision that was already made.

The school board also voted to make Nov. 12 a wellness day, and that the schools will be closed Thursday through until reopening Monday, with schools already closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

