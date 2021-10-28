Garland marches against cancer

Garland Senior Center director Marie Faircloth, a cancer survivor, shares her testimony. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

GARLAND — Members from Southern Bank partnered with the Garland Senior Center to host a breast cancer awareness walk for the community this past Saturday. The event was meant to help spread awareness in Garland for not only breast cancer, but all cancers.

“Our larger county event was canceled so a few us in the town decided that we wanted to do something to help raise awareness,” Courtney Mixon, from Southern Bank, said. “This led Southern Bank to partner with the Garland Senior Center this year. A lot of our community pitched in to make it possible because it was a very last minute event.”

“We also had a lot of great donations like from Colleen’s right here in town, she donated a lot of the food,” she added. “We also got donations from Piggly Wiggly, Salem Pizza and many more. We are just grateful for everyone’s support it was truly a community effort.”

Those that attended the event were apart of the walk around town that was led by the local girl scouts. There was entertainment from local line dancers, car rides for those unable to walk, event provided brunch, banner and flyer hangings and a prize giveaway closed out the event.

As the head of the Garland Senior Center, Marie Faircloth shared her thoughts on the event and shared a little more on how it all came together.

“I am just so overwhelmed it’s like the good Lord smiled and breathed fresh air down on all of us,” she said. “I got a call from Southern Bank asking if they could use our build and partner with us for the breast cancer awareness. Of course I said yes and we all started sending out flyers and spreading the word, now here we are.”

Seeing as the entire event was meant to spread cancer awareness, survivors were in full force. A few shared their testimonies in battling with the illness, perhaps the most powerful came from 25-ear survivor Vernet Murphy.

“In 1996, I was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer and I just give praise and honor to my lord and savior Jesus Christ who is the head on my life,” she said. “God has been good to me because as of this month I’m a 25 year survivor of breast cancer.”

“It was not easy, but God saw me through and my children where right there with me,” she continued. “Through all the many sickness I’ve had God has always been right there with me and, at the end of the day, he gave me the strength to climb my mountain.”

“I’ve been through some of everything and somedays were almost unbearable, but, even on those rough days I still keep going because I know he got me here,”Murphy added. “All you have to do is remember to thank him and he’ll always be right there with you so again I just thank him for everything.”

