‘Wellness’ to continue with YMCA

The Sampson Regional’s Health + Wellness Center will reopen as a YMCA branch as part of the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina Association. With what hospital officials said will be “just a few minor renovations,” the facility will be converted into a YMCA, immediately offering YMCA memberships, health, wellness, and aquatic programs.

After 16 years, normal business operations at the Wellness Center were interrupted by COVID-19, ultimately resulting in the suspension of services for an indeterminate time period. In a statement released in January 2021, members were informed that the center would temporarily close, a decision they said was made with health and safety at the forefront.

The closure allowed hospital leadership the opportunity to evaluate how the facility could reopen in a way that would serve the community even better.

Now, through a partnership between the YMCA, Sampson Regional Medical Center, and Anonymous Trust, the YMCA will be leasing the wellness facility to offer Y programs and services to the Sampson County community at large.

“As with any business, you should always take a step back to evaluate where you’ve been and where you want to go,” stated Dr. Shawn Howerton, CEO of Sampson Regional Medical Center. “You never want to become complacent because there is always room for improvement. Thanks to the great support of Anonymous Trust, we can move forward in partnership with the YMCA. We are thrilled at the possibilities this presents for our community and are pleased that our well-equipped and beautiful facility will be filled with programming focused on improving the health of Sampson County.”

The YMCA plans to phase in youth programs over time, including sports such as soccer, basketball, flag football, and more, along with summer camps, day camps, and afterschool programming. The existing facility includes a gymnasium, racquetball courts, a six-lane pool, locker rooms, cardio and strength equipment, and office spaces for classrooms and education.

On Sept. 21, the YMCA of Southeastern NC Board of Directors voted to approve this initiative. Like other YMCA branches, community volunteers will form an advisory board and staff will consist of a branch director to manage operations and program staff to support offerings within the facility and in the community.

Staff recruitment will be at the forefront of the transition, and positions for YMCA staff are expected to be posted soon.

“We are excited to embrace this opportunity,” says Dick Jones, president and CEO of the YMCA of Southeastern NC. “This effort supports our strategic plan by allowing us to partner with like-minded organizations to expand programs beyond our immediate vicinity. We look forward to working with others in Clinton and surrounding areas to provide programs for children and families. We are incredibly grateful to the Anonymous Trust for their support, without which we could not accomplish our commitment to healthy living, social responsibility and youth development in Sampson County.”

“We are absolutely delighted to participate in bringing a YMCA to Clinton,” said Debbie Aiken, executive director of the Anonymous Trust. “A community YMCA will provide a safe and nurturing space for all our children, a well-equipped facility for adults to focus on fitness and well-being, and enjoyment that comes from being part of the YMCA community. This is a dream that will soon become a reality.”

Deeply rooted in the community for 130 years, the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is comprised of three membership facilities and one residential camp. It serves more than 15,000 men, women, and children to help nurture the potential of children and teens, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and providing opportunities to give back and support neighbors.