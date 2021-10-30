SCS opts for ‘Wellness Day’

CLINTON — Sampson County Schools will see an extra mini-break thanks to a recent adjustment to the 2021-2022 calendar.

Monday night the Sampson County Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a “Wellness Day” aimed to give students and staff a much-needed break.

As of their Oct. 25 regular monthly board meeting Friday, Nov. 12, will be converted to a Wellness Friday.

“After reviewing the academic calendar and the remaining instructional hours for students, they noted that the day would become a non-instructional day for students and a day of reflection for all Sampson County Schools’ employees,” said release.

The plan is to have students have a day off, and teacher work remotely on reflecting on what went well with the beginning of the school year in the middle of a pandemic.

“During this time of reflective practice, we’re asking all employees to refrain from sending emails and truly focus on reflecting and on continuous improvement as we strive for a strong finish to this first semester,” said Dr. Goodin.

“In the words of Anthony Robbins, the higher your energy level, the more efficient your body. The more efficient your body, the better you feel and the more you will use your talent to produce outstanding results.”

“Several school systems across the state have identified the need for a mental health day for students and staff and have implemented a wellness day,” said the release.

On Wednesday, November 10, the district will close all Sampson County Schools’ facilities at the end of the school day, at “the conclusion of any previously scheduled essential activities” like sports practices, etc..

Employees will observe the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday, Nov. 11. The teachers and staff will work remotely on Friday, Nov. 12. Athletic events, practices, and extracurricular activities will operate on a regular schedule.

Dr. Goodin said “the sole telework assignment for Nov. 12 is for employees to engage in the process of reflective practice by thinking about the beginning of the school year – what worked well and what could have been different? How will we have a solid finish for the first semester?”

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.