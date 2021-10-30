Gardeners hold first one-day plant sale

A few of the Master Gardeners take a break after the customer rush came through. Pictured, from left, are: Bob and Sue Williams, Kathy Eakins and Marcia Edgerton. A small assortment of the many plants that were on display for purchase during the plant sale. A couple of lady customers peruse the house plant display as Master Gardener Dempsey Craig shares his knowledge with them.

The Sampson County Master Gardeners first-ever one-day Fall Plant Sale held this past weekend was well received as its members hope to build off the success.

“We were very pleased with the outcome of our maiden venture and the interest that was shown,” Master Gardener Ann Butler said.

The event, held at the Cooperative Extension, netted $700. The group even received a large donation from one the buyers, Mary Margaret Hobbs, who rounded up her $36 purchase quiet considerably.

“Our first one-day plant sale held (Oct. 23) was a great success,” Susan Williams said. “We made 17 sales, several to new customers. We made $764, including a nice donation from a customer (Hobbs) who “rounded up” her total to $100.”

With such success, Butler said they plan to use the profits to help fund pollination gardens to teach the community about it’s importance.

“The profit realized will further our goal of establishing model pollinator gardens for teaching youth, adults and the agriculture community about the benefits of native plants and the important beneficial insects they attract,” Butler said.

Making a profit wasn’t the only positive occurrence of the plant sale. Butler also rejoiced at the growing interest they received from people who wanted to join the Master Gardeners.

“Numerous people expressed interest in becoming Master Gardeners so we are excited about this,” Butler said. “Let’s hope they will follow through. As I shared with Bob (Williams), one lady laughingly said we are intimidating. Hard working, dedicated and fun loving, yes, intimidating, I think not.”

Williams agreed, “I hope they saw us having a good time and just hanging out together and that we aren’t afraid to say ‘I don’t know.’”

Williams also highlighted that those that missed the event still have a chance to purchase plants from the sale. A sale that include a huge selection of everything from Fig Trees, Aucuba, Gardenia Augusta, Cape Jasmine Gardenia, Golden Rain Tree, Blueberries and Edgeworthia. House plants such as Philodendron, Aloe, snake and spiders plants where also for purchase.

Plus an assortment of Azalea’s including G.G. Gerbing, Hershey Red and Pink Ruffles. These are just some of what was available during the sale.

“In case additional customers call or come by, we’ll keep the sample sale plants in place for the next week or so,” she said.

For more information on purchasing plants or to learn about joining the Sampson County Master Gardeners call Cooperative Extension services at 910-592-7161.

“Like every new project, it takes time to build momentum so we know next Fall’s event will be even better,” Butler said.

The Master Gardeners next upcoming plant sale will be in Nov. with their Christmas plants that’ll feature poinsettias, Christmas cacti and amaryllis. Then in April with their Spring plant sale which will host azaleas, aucuba, gardenias and many more.

