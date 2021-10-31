Salemburg serves up treat

Town Commissioners Arnold Page, front, and Tommy Jackson, enjoy the parade. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent A fall tradition continued Thursday in the streets of Salemburg, as Salemburg Elementary Schooll students formed a caravan through the town, decked out in the best Halloween attire. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Cathy Henry, Tamera Henry and Geraldine Faison were the enjoying watching the kids go by. Tamera’s older sister was in the parade, and she was looking to point her out to her family. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

SALEMBURG — The streets of Salemburg were awash in activity during the annual Halloween parade put on by Salemburg Elementary School students, with one spectator describing it as the “treat of her life.”

Parents, siblings, friends, supports and more gathered along the edges of the road to visit before the event on the pleasant afternoon. At the school kids grouped together both by age and classroom, and formed a line to march through the street in front of the school towards downtown.

From there they took a right at the light and then circled back to campus, where parents awaited to pick up their students.

One mom said it was her first time coming, and she was ready to cheer on her little kindergartner.

“I’m excited to see,” said Alexis Anders. “My daughter is in kindergarten, and this is her first year, and her first time.”

“This is also my first time,” said Anders. “I’m just excited to see Salemburg. This my first year living in Salemburg.”

She said her daughter was thrilled for the day, getting ready in her costume, full of joy.

“She’s Wonder Woman,” said Anders. “She is very excited and she picked out her own costume last minute.”

Her daughter is 5, and her first child.

Others were there to greet their siblings, nieces and nephews, and friends.

Amanda Fann sat on the corner at the light to get the best view, tucking her little one in her lap.

Her daughter’s been out there since she was a baby, and doesn’t really remember it, as she is only three and half.

“I’m looking forward to her having a little bit of fun and getting to see some of her cousins out here,” said Fann.

Her cousins are only a couple of years older, and her daughter is quick to tell you they go to Salemburg.

Anna Lorea Fann was jumping up and down, excited, yelling “Parade! Parade!”

Cathy Henry, Tamera Henry and Geraldine Faison were back by the school as the kids were coming in.

“We have enjoyed it,” said Faison.

“It’s not too hot and not to cold,” said Cathy.

“It takes you back to childhood,” said Henry.

Tamera’s older sister was in the parade, and she was looking to point her out to her family.

Faison does some afterschool care subbing, and she was going to go back in. She said she’s been out there before, watching.

Cathy said that this was her first time out there.

“This is my first time. I got the treat of my life today, seeing all these beautiful kids in their little outfits.”

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.