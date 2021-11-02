Students take part in ‘Yam Jam’

University of Mount Olive students participated in the annual Yam Jam event hosted by the Society of St. Andrew.

MOUNT OLIVE — Several University of Mount Olive students participated in the annual Yam Jam event hosted by the Society of St. Andrew. Members of UMOs Collegiate FFA and Collegiate Young Farmer & Rancher clubs, along with some UMO Honors Program students, harvested and donated sweet potatoes to local and regional food banks.

“We picked just over 15,000 pounds of sweet potatoes to be distributed in the Triangle and Fayetteville,” said Olivia Warren, Carolinas Program Coordinator with the Society of St. Andrew. “That is an amazing amount of sweet potatoes that will go directly to those that need it.”

Rachel Gray, a senior agribusiness major from Stony Point serves as Chair of the UMO Young Farmer & Rancher Committee. She has participated in Yam Jam for several years. “Being able to help feed the community by gleaning sweet potatoes is so rewarding,” she said. “It is just one example of how the agriculture industry gives back. I am thankful for the Society of St. Andrew, local farmers, and all the volunteers that make Yam Jam possible.”

Nicole Lorenz, a sophomore animal science major from Philadelphia, Pa., said, “It was great to be able to make a difference in the community by donating to local food banks.”

“These students took their time on a Saturday morning to help overcome the challenge of food insecurity within our local communities,” said Edward Olive, Director of the Lois G. Britt Agribusiness Center at UMO. “I am excited to see them have a passion and interest in serving others.”