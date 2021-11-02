Connecting with agritourism, local food

Do you have the app?

The Visit NC Farms App has been up and running across Sampson County since the summer of 2020, with 60 assets on board! If you have a smartphone, the app can be a tremendous resource right at your fingertips to connect with local farms, farmers markets, roadside stands, restaurants, and great events in our communities. It’s almost like the yellow pages for finding local food, relaxation and fun across our beautiful, rural landscape.

But the app is even more helpful as we travel across the great state of North Carolina.

With North Carolina being the 6th most visited state in the nation, and historically having 51 million visitors per year, the app is an easy to use, helpful, high-tech resource to connect our local agricultural community to citizens, currently available in 75 of our 100 counties.

All NC welcome centers and state farmers markets have marketing materials for visitors, and the app is certainly part of this marketing initiative. Our 60 local assets enrolled across the eight categories of the app – Farms & Fisheries, Pick your Own, Farmers Markets, Local Food & Drink, Shop Local, Farm Stays & Lodging, Itineraries & Trips, and Special Events.

As businesses have announcements to share and events happen in Sampson County, push notifications will be shared on the app and will come directly to phones and devices of those who have downloaded the app, so don’t miss out on this great opportunity to stay in touch, especially in the most diverse agricultural county of our state!

To download the app, visit the Apple or Android store on your phone and search “Visit NC Farms”. For more information on the app, visit VisitNCFarmsToday.com. For more information about becoming a Sampson County asset on the app, give us a call at the Cooperative Extension Center, at 910-592-7161.

The Visit NC Farms app is supported by many sponsors across North Carolina, with statewide expansion funding being provided by the NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission. In Sampson, we are fortunate to have this sponsorship, in addition to tremendous support from the Sampson County Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, as well as Enviva Wood Products.

Eileen Coite is an Agriculture Extension Agent. Reach her at 910-592-7161 or [email protected]