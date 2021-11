Hobbton High School held it 64th annual Miss Hobbton Pageant. They also held Tiny Miss Hobbton, Petite Miss Hobbton, Little Miss Hobbton and Junior Miss Hobbton. Blakesly Grace Thornton was crowned Tiny Miss Hobbton; Emma Paisley Rosario was crowned Petite Miss Hobbton; Sa’ Tori Lorenzo was crowned Miss Hobbton; Sophie Trujillo was crowned Junior Miss Hobbton; and Mackenna Sinclair is Little Miss Hobbton.