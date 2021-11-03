Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 26 — Courtney Dawn Clancy, 31, of Bragg Boulevard, Fayetteville, was charged with breaking and entering terrorize/injure, conspiring to break and enter a building with intent to commit a crime, simple assault and communicating threats. Bond set at $30,000; court date was Nov. 2.

• Oct. 26 — Osheonna Shantel Elizabeth Boykin, 24, of 65 Steve Harris Lane, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is Nov. 23.

• Oct. 27 — Brandon Lamar Bell, 32, of 106 Michael St., Faison, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, simple possession of marijuana, driving while impaired and speeding. Bond set at $18,500; court date is Nov. 12.

• Oct. 28 — Heather Nicole Jones, 36, of Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Nov. 12.

• Oct. 28 — Antionette Virginia Evans, 31, of 708 Sampson Homes, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 29.

• Oct. 28 — Kenneth Evans, 52, of 511 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 22.

• Oct. 28 —Edward Lee Brown, 41, of 1774 Microwave Tower Road, Roseboro, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Nov. 10.

• Oct. 29 — Wendell Rich, 54, of 132 Astor Court, Goldsboro, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana and open container. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 6.

• Oct. 29 — Daniel Scott Saunders, 36, of Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on charges of fictitious title/registration and driving/allowing to drive a motor vehicle with no registration. Bond set at $25,500; court date is Nov. 12.

• Oct. 29 —Destiny Alston, 25, of 1432 Artesian Court, Fayetteville, was charged with cyberstalking and communicating threats. No bond or court date set.

• Oct. 29 — Adolfo Benjamin Rodriguez, 22, of 47 Lady Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication and resisting public officer. No bond set; court date is Nov. 23.

• Oct. 30 — Quentin Devon White, 41, of 1521 Diamond Road, Fayetteville, was charged with trafficking marijuana by transport, trafficking marijuana by possession, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm by felon and carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Nov. 12.

• Oct. 30 — James Charvoski Lawrence, 36, of 451 Outlaws Bridge Road, Albertson, was charged with no operator’s license, expired registration, no inspection and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 23.

• Oct. 30 — Clifford David Parker, 47, of 636 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 22.

• Oct. 30 — Walter Armando Velasquez-Reyes, 46, of 55 Bayberry Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of open container after consumption and no operator’s license. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 22.

• Oct. 30 — Angel Martinez Castro, 31, of 15 Rackley Road, Clinton, was charged with identity theft, possession of fraudulent ID, possession of open container, aid and abet DWI and carrying concealed firearm. Bond set at $8,500; court date is Nov. 22.

• Oct. 30 — Nicholas Earl Williams, 23, of 3106 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and open container. No bond or court date listed.

• Oct. 31 — Jonquil Jalen Carroll, 26, of 127 Nicole Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and fugitive warrant. No bond set; court date was Nov. 1.

• Nov. 1 — Trassy Lynn Wynn, 54, of 416 Jackson Store Road, Beulaville, was charged with defrauding an innkeeper. Bond set at $750; court date is Dec. 6.

• Nov. 1 — Macie Sherill Brewington, was charged with communicating threats. Written promise; court date is Nov. 23.

• Nov. 2 — Derris Lajuan Selby, 44, of 9943 Garland Hwy., Ingold, was charged with driving while impaired, open container after consuming alcohol, driving while license revoked, revoked tag and speeding. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 9.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.