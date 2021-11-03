Countywide fundraising to benefit vets

The Grateful Shed guys are volunteering with this fundraiser to help out Sampson County veterans. The pick-up will be Nov. 12, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Performance Ford. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — The Grateful Shed guys are teaming up to help Sampson County veterans through a Boston butt fundraiser, and there’s still a chance to get tickets.

Ann Knowles, director of the Sampson County Veteran’s Office, said that this has become a team effort to raise funds for Veterans in the community. Deadline to get tickets is this week for the Nov. 12 event.

All the American Legions and the Veterans of Foreign Wars are going to split the proceeds between themselves. Raising funds individually has proven challenging over the last few years, as folks in the groups have aged, not renewed their memberships, not to mention new members don’t join like they used to.

“Terry Lee is kind of heading it up,” said Knowles. “And we are selling tickets.”

Tickets are $40 a piece, which will give the purchaser a Boston butt cooked by the famous Grateful Shed team, out at Performance Ford.

“The Grateful Shed does a lot of community service, and our talent is cooking Boston butts,” said Lee. “I think we have decided on 275 Boston butts.”

“We will divide all the money up according to their ticket sales,” said Knowles. “There’s just not a lot of people joining the Posts, and that cuts down revenue.”

Lee said they met with the Veterans Council in Sampson.

“Because of COVID they have not been able to have fundraisers and stuff that they would normally have,” said Lee. “We were able to meet with the Veterans Council and offer our services, and they were most appreciative of that.”

“Some are not renewing memberships, and it is rough on them,” Knowles explained.

The goal is to make this a countywide fundraiser from the smallest Post to the largest Post, she said.

“If anyone wants to buy tickets, Garland can really use some help,” said Knowles.

Their Post is much smaller, with Newton Grove being a little larger, but still needing help.

“We’ll be cooking the butts, and selling them for them, and they will be helping us out,” said Lee.

Lee wasn’t in the military himself, he said, but the military is near to his heart.

“I was not in the Armed Services,” he said. “But my father was, my brother was. This is just kind of my way of doing a little bit of helping them out because they did so much for us.”

The deadline for buying tickets is the next few days. Pick-up for the fundraiser will be Nov. 12 at Performance Ford, from 2 to 6 p.m.

“We have got to get it turned in quickly because we have got to tell them how many Boston butts to cook,” said Knowles.

“We will be cooking and serving right here at Performance Ford,” said Lee. “We would love to have as much participation as possible.”

“It’s going to be good food for a good cause.”

To purchase tickets contact your local post or Knowles at the Veteran’s Office at 910-592-2862.

