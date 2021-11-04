CCS finds positivity amid pandemic

During a recent Clinton City Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson shared news on Clinton City Schools improved standing for its End of Grade (EOG)/End of Course (EOC) performance, even among statewide decline.

During his presentation to the board, Johnson went over the EducationNC’s (EdNC) recently published Accountability Update report. In it contained a breakdown of the NC accountability data, which looks at EOG/EOC performance for districts and schools from the last two cycles of testing, which include 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The results used in the data were for all scores of 3 or higher on EOG/EOC testing. The reported showed that Clinton City Schools’ GLP (Grade Level Proficiency) dropped 11% from 2018-19 to 2020-21, from 54.6% in 2018-19 to 43.6% in 2020-21.

While that was not the greatest news, the report also reveled that all 115 districts experienced significant decline, which officials attributed most likely to COVID’s closures of school and heavily-reduced face-to-face instruction.

So, despite the slide in testing locally, CCS’s net position in the state improved as other districts experienced bigger setbacks.

Even with a decline of 11% in GLP, CCS was ranked 21st best among declined ranks between all 115 school districts. Those numbers actually boosted their net position among all 115 districts from 78 up to 56.

To illustrate how well they performed while facing the decline, Johnson showed a chart with other school districts in counties that border Sampson County for comparison.

A couple included Bladen, which declined 20.2%, ranking them 108th, pushing their net position down from 92 to 102 and Duplin, which dropped from 91 to 98 net position after their decline rank of 103rd and a decline of 19.3%. There was alsoa decline of 24.3% in Sampson, which dropped them from 17 to 68.

Johnson credited the improvement to city school officials’ tireless efforts during their summer school programs and thanked the staff.

“In the words of Mr. Edgerton, we could’ve been a lot worse off than we were,” Johnson said. “So to improve our net position in the state 22 positions, I just have to thank our staff at CCS. Our teachers, principals and entire staff worked their buns off last year.”

“They had to fight COVID emergencies, fear and all kinds of issues just to come to school,” he added. “They worked tirelessly and some of them had to work tirelessly from home while they were quarantined and did so again with kids that were on remote instruction all year.”

“To decline 11 percentage points to be the 21st best in the state and to improve your net position 22 places, to me, deserves a huge hand clap and celebration to our staff,” Johnson stated.

