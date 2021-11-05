Roseboro man killed in wreck; Charges leveled

A Roseboro man was killed Thursday night when his vehicle was struck by another that N.C. Highway Patrol authorities said ran a stop sign. That driver has now been charged.

The fatal two-vehicle wreck occurred at 7:11 p.m. Friday, at the intersection of N.C. 242 and Cooper Road, one mile north of Salemburg.

According to reports, a 2004 Ford Ranger operated by James Donald Clark, 74, of 1333 Boren Brick Road, Roseboro , was traveling south on N.C. 242 when a 2021 Cadillac Escalade traveling west on Cooper Road failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, striking the Ford Ranger on the driver’s side. The Cadillac was being driven by Joseph Peter Villari, 64, of 1420 Avenel Drive, Wilmington.

After impact, the Ford Ranger came to rest in the middle of Cooper Road and the Cadillac came to a controlled rest on the shoulder of Cooper Road. According to reports from Trooper D.E. Tew, Clark was wearing his seat belt, but did not survive the impact.

Villari was transported by Sampson County EMS to Sampson Regional Medical Center. He has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to stop at stop sign.