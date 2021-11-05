Traffic stop leads to chase, felony arrest

A Clinton man was arrested Thursday following a vehicle pursuit, apprehended after attempting to flee from what law enforcement authorities said was a routine traffic stop.

On Thursday, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. 13 near Maxton Bass Road, for a vehicle registration violation. The driver was operating a 1999 GMC Yukon pulling a trailer and failed to stop, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release issued Friday afternoon.

The driver reportedly fled down U.S. 13 into Newton Grove and toward Wayne County, turning on to Friday Road and into a field, where he fled into the woods on foot. Deputies set up a parameter to contain the suspect and utilized a drone-equipped forward-looking infrared (FLIR) to locate the suspect in the wooded area.

Once located, deputies closed in on the suspect and took him into custody.

The driver, Justin Daniel Vernon, 30, of Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with felony fleeing to elude, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register vehicle, no insurance, careless and reckless driving, and driving while license revoked. He was issued a $35,000 secured bond.

Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith put out a statement, thanking a local electric membership coop for the funds that purchased equipment aiding Vernon’s apprehension.

‘The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our gratitude to South River Electric for allowing us the opportunity to purchase the drone used through a special grant,” Smith stated. “Our partnership with the community and businesses are vital to the service we provide. This drone allows our officers to safely apprehend suspects, search for lost or missing persons and located evidence utilizing advanced technology.”