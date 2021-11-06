Promoting healthier lives

Diane Barwick, Telehealth Logistics Coordinator for Sampson County, hands out goodies and information to one of the families. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Pictured are Telehealth Logistics Coordinator from Duplin County Belinda Ward, left, and Research Associate Hannah Barnett who were helping with the program. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent The giant ECU bus that housed a portable doctor’s office. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

LC Kerr and East Carolina University held a telehealth day on Monday for parents and students through their partnership with the Healthier Lives at School and Beyond program.

Healthier Lives at School and Beyond is a school-based telemedicine program that provides quality nutrition education and counseling, behavioral health, and acute minor medical care services. This program serves students, staff and faculty in eastern North Carolina that are medically undeserved.

With the program’s recent expansion into Clinton City Schools (CCS), doctors from ECU visited LC Kerr to provide health assessments for students who hadn’t had theirs and couldn’t attend school.

“This is the second time they’ve been here and this is for the students that can’t get their health assessments done,” LC Kerr principal Greg Dirks said. “We provide all this with our partnership with ECU and they’re all good people. Thanks to this program and their help, students can get all their medical stuff done here and it’s all free.”

“Another cool part of this process is that they use one of their big buses they bring down that’s been converted into a portable doctor’s office, to see patients which I think is pretty neat,” he added.

The mission of Healthier Lives at School and Beyond is to help students stay in school so parents and guardians can stay at work.

“A good example of what we provide would be something like if a child got an ear infection,” Diane Barwick, Telehealth Logistics Coordinator for Sampson County, said. “They’ll then be able to come to the office and the nurse would have equipment on hand to check their ear. Plus there will be a provider from ECU there that could diagnosis the ear infection.”

“They could then call the pharmacy and proscribe an antibiotic and get the child what they need,” she said. “This way the parent doesn’t have to take the day off from work and the child doesn’t have to miss school, which is part of this programs purpose.”

The program runs during resource times, so no students will ever miss classes while accessing the programs help.

“To get access to this program all they need is a referral,” Barwick said. “All the counselors, social workers and nurses here in CCS are all learning about how to do the referrals right now. So, if anyone is interested they can just call the school and the school will call me.”

“Hopefully we’ll get to a point soon where everyone knows how to do them,” she continued. “It’s all still a learning process right now but we’re excited to be a part of it.”

Healthier Lives at School and Beyond

• Nutrition education and counseling — Services are provided by registered dietitians who have experience working with patients of all ages. Providers work with patients to focus on concerns such as weight management, healthy eating, physical activity, changes in eating behaviors, chronic conditions, and more.

• Behavioral health services — focus on providing short-term behavioral assessment and therapeutic interventions, using proven theories and practices for patients of all ages. Our team members include licensed mental health professionals and closely supervised doctoral-level interns. Providers specialize in integrated approaches to healthcare, including an emphasis on biopsychosocial-spiritual or whole-person care. We work alongside each person’s system of support, including families, school, primary care providers and others. Common areas of treatment focus include anxiety, depression, divorce/separation, behavior changes, trauma, and more.

• Acute medical services — are available to all students, faculty, and staff of Duplin County, Jones County, and Clinton City schools. Our medical providers are based in the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University and the Center for Rural Health Innovations Health-e-Schools program. Services can address minor medical needs, such as earaches, stomach aches, sore throats, asthma, sinus infections, and other minor conditions. This type of medical service is not suitable for serious or chronic health care needs. Acute minor medical care is not meant to replace the patient’s regular medical provider.

For more information on Healthier Lives at School and Beyond or how to sign up, visit healthierlives.ecu.edu.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.