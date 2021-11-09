Harrington retires after three decades

Linda B. Harrington was recognized for over 31 years of service to the City of Clinton. From left: Harrington, Human Resources Director Shelvia Ashford, Mayor Lew Starling and Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton

CLINTON — A 31-year employee of the City of Clinton was officially recognized for her retirement Tuesday night, as those who worked with her said that she was the backbone of her department and sorely missed already.

“She has 31 years-plus of service to the city,” said Human Resources Director Shelvia Ashford of Linda B. Harrington.

Ashford said that she began in 1990, and that she worked her way up, becoming a Payroll Benefits Technician.

“She is a woman of integrity, full of wisdom,” said Ashford, who shared high praise for Harrington’s dedication to serving the City of Clinton over those three decades.

“Her work ethic speaks for itself,” said Ashford. “She often scheduled her vacations, her time away, around payroll.”

Ashford said that even when Harrington was dealing with sicknesses in her family, she kept in touch with everyone to make sure things were moving along.

“She is someone who we miss dearly and she retired on Sept. 30, 2021,” said Ashford.

Ashford said that Harrington was short seven days of being there with her for two years, and that Harrington owed her a week, drawing a laugh.

“She has often looked past my smile and was able to see my spirit,” said Ashford. “It’s not often that you find a friend. So I have lost an employee but I have gained a friend.”

“I want to acknowledge the Mayor, and City Council, and most of all I want to acknowledge and thank God because He is my Savior,” said Harrington.

“I would never had made this without him,” she said, choking up. “But for the last 31 plus years career that I have had at the City of Clinton, I don’t see the City as Clinton, a workplace or just a job. But I found a family.”

“I found people with integrity,” she said. “I found people that loved, and did their job everyday, to their best. I will always say something wonderful about the city of Clinton.”

Citywide redistricting

Tuesday night the board approved one of their two options for redistricting, due to the changes in populations of census numbers. The change had a mid November deadline, and needed to be approved so as to allow the county’s Board of Elections ample time to update their records.

At an October work session designed just for the purpose of analyzing the maps, the City Council requested that the company that was analyzing the data come up with a third option. At the time, the board was informed that they would do so should they be able to do that, but it came back before the Council at the meeting that there was not a third option available.

At the September meeting Deborah Stagner with Tharrington Smith LLP and Blake Esselstyn with Mapfigure Consulting made a presentation launching off what would be the first of many meetings to address the redistricting process.

“The board has engaged our law firm, as well as the demographer with Mapfigure Consulting to assist and advise the city council in reapportioning it’s electoral districts,” Stagner had said.

They are part of a group called the Local Redistricting Service, she said. The goal is to do the redistricting in an “open, public and nonpartisan manner.”

She has worked with the city a couple of times before, she said.

This is a matter of adjusting the lines of voting districts due to population shifts.

“That means redrawing the lines if those lines get out of balance,” she said. “Populations get out of balance every year following the census.”

The process involved kicking the ball back in forth a few times, with the council having input, and the team created two options.

That’s required to comply with “one person, one vote,” and ensure all people are represented fairly. The council currently has five council members.

She said that the current deviation is plus or minus 5% — that’s what was in 2010.

Esselstyn said that the most recent data they are using was released on Aug. 12.

“One of the key takeaways was that the change across the state was very uneven in population change,” he said. “More than half of the counties in the state lost population — 51 of the 100 counties.”

“This was even while the state had a net 900,000-person gain.”

The goal is to lean towards boundary shifting and not to a complete overhaul.

Esselstyn also explained that there a few changes in the census blocks as well as in the neighborhoods. One example he gave was annexation, which was where the town brought into the city limits areas that are on the outskirts, and made them officially a part of the city. In doing so neighborhoods may be included, skewing the numbers for what they were previously.

There were three districts that were not falling into the 5% category, and those are the ones which were examined and changed.

“The population must be represented equally,” Stagner said.

A public hearing was held in regards to this decision, and no one came forward with any objections.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.