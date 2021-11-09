‘Christmas Child’ collection to continue

A group of volunteers show shoe boxes before deliveries are made from last years event. Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week is set for Nov. 15-22. File Photos A volunteer uses a forklift to deliver boxes to a truck at a previous National Collection Week. This will be the sight again as National Collection soon kickoffs in Clinton. File Photos Operation Christmas Child Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week is scheduled to run from Nov. 15-22. Grove Park Baptist Church, at 609 Northeast Blvd. in Clinton, will be a dropoff site, Dropoff hours of operation: Monday Nov. 15 — 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 — 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 — 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 — 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 — 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 — 12 to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 — 9 to 11 a.m.

CLINTON — Shoebox gifts are being prepped in bulk as Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week quickly approaches. As the world’s largest Christmas project more than 4,000 locations will be open for collections and Sampson County is one of them.

National Collection Week is scheduled to run from Nov. 15-22 and volunteers in Sampson will be collecting shoebox gifts during that week at Grove Park Baptist Church, located at 609 Northeast Blvd. in Clinton.

Cindy Cottle, from Grove Park Baptist Church, is the new dropoff coordinator for the project this year and says she’s nervous but excited about leading it.

“I’m setting up the Nation Collection Week as Grove Park Baptist Church is one of the locations for drop off,” she said. “We’re excited but this is my first year heading it up and I’m kind of a little anxious. I’ve helped in the past as a church member in years past but never been at the head.”

“I’m not really sure what to expect but I hear I’ve got a lot of volunteers and a lot help this year, so I’m really looking forward to it, it’s going to be a really exciting week.”

In 2021 alone, Operation Christmas Child (OCC) hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 9.7 million children a goal that’s elevated this year as the world still wrestles with COVID.

The initiative is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. It seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world together with the local church worldwide, to share the good news of Jesus Christ.

OCC has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide since 1993 and has collected/delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, in a press release from OCC. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

As the pandemic still persist this years dropoffs will offer a curbside option and participants are asked not to include certain items inside their shoeboxes.

When dropping off shoeboxes:

• When you arrive at your drop-off location, follow the signs for curbside drop off.

• A volunteer will greet you and direct you to an outside area where they will retrieve your shoeboxes.

• Volunteers will also present you with a touchless way to leave your contact information and the number of shoeboxes that you are dropping off.

Those packing shoeboxes are not to include:

• Candy, toothpaste, used or damaged items

• War-related items such as toy guns, knives or military figures

• Seeds, chocolate or food, liquids or lotions, medications or vitamins

• Breakable items, such as snow globes, glass containers or aerosol cans

To learn how to pack a shoebox, view gift suggestions, get your Follow Your Box label and find the nearest drop-off location visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Participants who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse, samaritanspurse.org/buildonline, to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. Participants can also donate $9 per shoebox gift online through Follow Your Box and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

Those interested in more information on how OCC is making adjustments during its National Collection Week can visit the organization’s, Important COVID-19 Updates webpage, samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/covid-19/ for the latest information.

“Anybody that wants to volunteer during that week of collection are invited to come out to Grove Park because this a community effort,” Cottle said. “I think they will be blessed when seeing all the boxes that come from our community. These boxes go all over the world and it’ll be amazing to see it in operation.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.