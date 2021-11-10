Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 31 —Glenwood Earl Owens Jr., 28, of 49 Tuckers Lane, Salemburg, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of firearm by felon. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 7.

• Nov. 2 — Donald Wesley Bordeaux, 82, of 6101 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with communicating threats, carrying a concealed weapon, violation of a court order, resisting public officer and assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $51,000; court date is Dec. 7.

• Nov. 2 — David T. Andrews, 43, of 131 Bushway Lane, Autryville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 3.

• Nov. 3 — Tray Anthony Dvorak, 36, of 2104 White Road, Wilmington, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger and carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 15.

• Nov. 3 — Barry Nixon Royal, 35, of 331 Amber Lane, Godwin, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Nov. 12.

• Nov. 3 — Clifton Alexander Brewer, 40, of 609 E. Godwin St., Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Nov. 12.

• Nov. 3 — Tyrone Labront Moore, 46, of 4100 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 17.

• Nov. 4 — Leo Raseen Dixon, 37, of 74 Pitchfork Lane, Salemburg, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 16.

• Nov. 4 — Johnnie Paul Melvin, 44, of 1631 Butler Island Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Nov. 12.

• Nov. 4 — James Howard Boyette, 51, of 360 Lorraine Road, Clinton, was charged with failing to report new address- sex offender and wanted person. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Dec. 6.

• Nov. 4 — Justin D. Vernon, 30, of 1254 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, fictitious registration, no insurance, driving while license revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding posted speed limit, careless and reckless driving and order for arrest. Bond set at $35,000; court date is Dec. 3.

• Nov. 4 — Kendra Rashun Turner, 32, of 103 Browns Terrace Circle, Rose Hill, was charged with possession of firearm on school property. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 3.

• Nov. 5 — Tra Aljandra McFadden, 21, of 7113 Calamar Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with breaking and entering, damage to property and trespassing. No bond set; court date is Nov. 22.

• Nov. 5 — Emily Marie Peterson, 26, of 127 Crooked Pine Lane, Garland, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 29.

• Nov. 5 — Linda J. Bass, 75, of 702 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 23.

• Nov. 5 — Ed Bass Jr., 76, of 702 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 23.

• Nov. 5 — Tyjon Langston, 19, of 209 Fussell St., Goldsboro, was charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transport, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and order for arrest. Bond set at $125,000; court date is Nov. 12.

• Nov. 5 — Jonathan Lewis Jones, 38, of 5536 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 19.

• Nov. 5 — Jeffery Scott Jordan, 48, of 501 Carolina Blvd., Salisbury, was charged with assault on a handicapped person. No bond set; court date is Dec. 29.

• Nov. 6 — Thomas Lamb, 32, of 702 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 23.

• Nov. 6 — Johnathan Andrew Crumpler, 28, of 2005 N. Salemburg Hwy., Salemburg, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 17.

• Nov. 7 — Roxanne May Baucom, 52, of 138 Autry Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 6.

• Nov. 8 — Craig Leach, 45, of 93 Electricians Lane, Clinton, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct a police officer and order for arrest on a charge of felony probation violation. Bond set at $55,000; court date is Nov. 10.

• Nov. 8 — William Bentley Jones, 34, of 10190 Faison Hwy., Faison, was charged with multiple offenses of breaking and entering and stolen property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 12.

• Nov. 8 — Bobby Lee Walker, 36, of 41 Golden Eagles Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, assault of a public officer, possession with intent to sell, deliver cocaine and resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 8 — Kelly Ann Blanchard, 36, of 35 Kimberly K Court, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Nov. 22.

• Nov. 8 — Bobby Ray Butler, 76, of 4044 Welcome School Road, Godwin, was charged with stalking. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 15.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.