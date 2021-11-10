Town welcomes in new commissioner

NEWTON GROVE — The town board saw recent changes, welcoming in Bartley Warren as the new Parks & Events commissioner. This came off the heels of former commissioner Dana Ruiz stepping down and into her new role as deputy clerk. Mayor Stephen Jackson also bid farewell, as the town is poised to welcome in a new leader.

Warren was sworn in during the opening of the commissioners monthly meeting on Monday. Prior to being sworn in the board unanimously voted to accept him in the position that had recently been left vacant by Ruiz.

After making his role on the board official, Warren said he looks forward to doing anything he can to serve his hometown.

“I’m looking forward to serving the town; I grew up there and I plan on being there the rest of my life,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to doing anything I can to help out the town.”

While Warren didn’t run for the position, he did share how he got his call to join the board.

“I actually didn’t run, but after Dana Ruiz moved into her new position the board asked me to fill in her spot for the next two years,” Warren. “So, technically I didn’t run but I chose to take her position but in the future, if I stay on, I’ll have to run I guess.”

Now that he’ll be on as commissioner Warren shared what he hopes to do for the town in his new role.

“Anything that will bring some energy in the town is what I aiming for,” he stated. “They’ve already done a lot and I just hope to continue keeping our traditions going like the Circle of Lights and upcoming Christmas parade.”

“I also hope to not only keep the old traditions going but that we spark ideas that’ll bring new life into the town with them.”

When not serving the board, Warren is a farmer by trade.

“I’m a farm in our families business,” he said. “I’m a part of WF Partnership and I farm with my father, brother, uncle and cousin. There’s five us that farm together in our farmer family operation and we do row crops and live stock.”

He’s also a graduate of Hobbton High School and NC State University along with being a husband and father of two. Being a lifelong local that plans to raise and keep his family in Newton Grove, Warren said gratitude is all he feels being called upon to serve his town.

“I just appreciate the opportunity to serve and I’m honored that they chose me to fill her spot and I hope to continue what Dana and the board has already done,” he said. “Hopefully I can bring a little something to the table and keep everything going.”

Though she won’t officially be sworn in until the town’s December meeting, Ruiz is already hard at work in her deputy clerk duties. While at the meeting, she shared what made her make the decision to step down as commissioner and into being a clerk.

“I always felt that I could do more of the things I’m doing now in this position than I could in an official capacity,” Ruiz said. “Amanda (Bradshaw) is still Amanda and I took her old position and I’m just working part-time now.”

While only working part-time now Ruiz noted that that was part of the reason she wanted the position.

“Rewind a few years ago and I was working in town doing after school care,” she said. “A couple of clerks ago they had an opening and I applied for the position since it was part-time. I got the job then but it was changed to a full-time role at the last minute.”

“At the time my mother was still alive and I was helping her with her business and I couldn’t do full time so I never started and I’ve always been upset about that,” she added.

This is what eventually led Ruiz to join the board as she wanted a way to serve the town she loved.

“I really wanted to do the clerk job but couldn’t and that’s why I ran for the board,” Ruiz said. “I’m a military brat and I’ve spent my entire life trying to get back here so that’s why I ran.”

“When this came open I just loved the ideas that Amanda has and we’ve worked together before doing things for the schools and so on,” Ruiz continued. “We are both very community oriented so I knew that together we could really get some things done and being hired by the town before made it a little bit easier to make this transition.”

After moving to Town Clerk Bradshaw was more than ecstatic about bringing on a deputy clerk and she couldn’t help but sing praises about Ruiz being the one.

“I couldn’t ask for better,” Bradshaw said. “My vote was we needed someone with compassion and had ties to the community.”

“When you work in municipalities you have to have a passion for it because you wear many hats,” she added. “She may be Deputy Clerk but she wears many hats and I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to bring in for the position.”

Also of note with a new commissioner and deputy clerk, the town board has filled out.

This meeting, however, was the last for Mayor Jackson who chose not to run again in this year’s municipal election. Newton Grove will see Gerald W. Darden return as its mayor after a two-year hiatus, running unopposed in last week’s election.

Darden served as mayor for 16 years over the past two decades, with Jackson serving the other two two-year terms. Darden was the mayor of Newton Grove for 12 years before stepping down in 2013. After a two-year hiatus, Darden served another four years following his election in 2015 and the successful reelection bid in 2017 over Jackson, who returned the favor two years later, defeating Darden in 2019.

In Newton Grove, along with Jackson’s term, those of commissioners William Raynor, Teresa G. Wilson and Craig Warren are also expiring. All three incumbents attempted to retain their seats in last week’s election, while another familiar face, Alan G. Herring, was attempting to make his triumphant return to the board. After serving the board for close to two decades, Herring chose not to seek re-election back in 2019.

In the end it was Warren, Raynor and Herring netting the top tally, with Wilson pacing just behind.

With Jackson’s departure forthcoming, the mayor left Warren, Ruiz and the other board members with parting words before adjourning his last meeting.

“Since it’s time for mayor comments, I’ll keep it brief,” Jackson said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you, each and everyone of you for the opportunity. It’s been a pleasure and I really appreciate you for all you’ve done these past two years.”

We’ve gone through some first in our community and I just ask that you continue moving forward and Godspeed.”

