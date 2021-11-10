Veteran’s Day event on Thursday

In 2019, the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin talks to the crowd after earning the Community Service Award from the NAACP. This year he will be the guest speaker for the Veteran’s Day Celebration. File

CLINTON — On Thursday morning, at the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month, veterans across the county will be honored in the 2021 Veterans Day Celebration.

The ceremony, after which there will be light refreshments, is generally held at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, and will be again this year. Last year’s took place virtually but the event is set to return to regularly-scheduled programming.

This year, the slated speaker is Dr. Thaddeus L. Godwin, Sr., who is retired from the US Air Force.

Godwin is a Clinton native and 1973 Clinton High graduate. He attended York College of Pennsylvania to study criminology following high school. Godwin served as a member of the Air National Guard for more than 20 years. He began his career in the service in 1984 and extended until 2006, working in logistics. Additionally he served in Desert Storm/Desert Shield.

Every year a special program is put in place, sponsored by numerous organizations across the county, with everything from a musical selection to other tributes to their service.

The event will begin 11 a.m. this Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

