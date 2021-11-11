Voter issues bring strife in Garland

GARLAND — There was more strife at the recent town meeting, this time over voters who reside out of the town limits and the mayor’s handling of the matter, including town correspondence with elections officials.

“Commissioners, one of the things that we always talk about is ensuring that the people that are voting in any municipal election are citizens within the Town of Garland,” said Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy. “We have been trying to get this corrected, I know, since 2013. The late Ralph Smith and I, when we were running, would tell people that they do not live in the city limits.”

Smith served as mayor of Garland for 12 years and an additional 12 years as Mayor Pro Tem and Commissioner for the Town of Garland.

Murphy said that some of them would take issue with that, because their names were on the voter registration.

“But they knew that they didn’t pay city taxes, their streets were not maintained, and they received no water/sewer services,” said Murphy. “Or in some cases, they may have to pay extra for it.”

Generally, in the cases when someone does pay extra for water or sewer, it is because they are out of the servicing district, which is standard in most municipalities.

“When I got the new list this year, I saw that those names were still there, that we had verbally told the Board of Elections that this was happening,” said Murphy.

Murphy said that she created a letter with the names and addresses of the citizens that lived at those addresses that were verified by their Powell Bill street map.

“Of course, even though it was from the mayor’s office, they wanted to verify it themselves, by contacting the Tax Office, which they did,” explained Murphy. “I think that most of them have been removed. There is one that they are still investigating.”

She offered to share those names and explained that there are streets like Center Street where some of the street is in town and other parts of the street are not. She also said that there were two other individuals that were listed as being on Grey Avenue, but they were actually on Grey Avenue in Harrells, which she believes has been corrected, she noted.

Murphy asked for any comment, and Commissioner Jo Strickland immediately chimed in.

“I would like to express my concern about the letter that you drafted, and presented, and addressed to the Sampson County Board of Elections, which was written on town letterhead,” said Strickland. “It has every commissioner’s name on that letterhead.”

Letterhead with all the commissioners is commonplace in town letterheads.

“I personally, and I don’t know of any other commissioner, who had any knowledge of what you sent, or why you decided to address this issue, at this point in time.”

“I feel that it is my right, as a commissioner, to know that communications leaving this town that appear to have been approved by the board, can be explained, please,” Strickland continued.

Previously in the meeting, it was explained that the process was started eight years ago. Murphy thanked her for her comment and explained that they needed to get the roll cleared up, and had tried to do that verbally, to no avail. The list that Murphy received had come late, she said.

“We tried to do that verbally, and it has not worked,” Murphy reiterated. “So yes, I did send that letter, from the mayor’s office.”

Murphy then returned to the issue of whether they wanted people voting in the elections that do not live within the town limits, that do not pay taxes or receive town services.

“I want the voter rolls as pristine clean as they can be,” Strickland stated.

“But it’s just strange to me that these citizens, over all these years, while you were running, and voting for you, were on the rolls, but now you bring out a town map, that’s not a recent map, and you take it to the Board of Elections, and you deny these people who are expecting to vote their right to vote, right before an election,” Strickland accused. “There’s been ample time for you to have done that.”

Voters have the ability to vote via a provisional ballot, which can be later verified at the Board of Elections as to whether they actually live in the town limits.

Murphy pointed out that she didn’t run for reelection, and said it didn’t matter their race or party affiliation

“I have been trying to get these names off the roll and tie up some loose ends, regardless of who they planned to vote for,” she said.

Strickland continued to assert that Murphy had ample time to accomplish the task prior to this time.

“Honestly Commissioner Jo, I have not tried to because I have not looked at the voter list,” said Murphy.

“Yes! Because you weren’t running!” Strickland shot back. “You weren’t running this time.”

“No that wasn’t the reason,” said Murphy. “I am just trying to clear it up. I have been doing this since 2013 as Commissioner Ralph was doing also.”

“There were some people who were told that they are not in the city and that they can’t vote,” said Murphy. “Many of them did not, and did not even try to vote.”

Strickland then circled back to return to the discussion of the letter that was sent out. She maintained this was not the first time this had happened, but this time she had “decided that it was time to call it out.” Strickland then continued, reiterating that they will be dealing with a new administration, and that “hopefully they will have more transparency.”

Murphy asked Commissioner Carolyn Melvin if she felt that these folks should be able to vote, and Melvin clearly stated that they “should not have the right to vote in Garland’s election if they do not live in the city limits or paying city taxes or access to the things that the town provides.”

“Madam Mayor, you did the right thing — if they are not paying taxes in the city limits they don’t need to be voting,” said Commissioner Eddie Bronson.

Murphy restated that this was all verified, even by going to the actual physical properties.

“It’s very disturbing that there are some people that are still going around to different houses,” said Murphy. “I had a citizen call me today and said that someone came to their house and wanted them to file a complaint against the mayor because he couldn’t vote.”

Murphy said that they were talking about less that 10 people who needed to be removed from the rolls. She called for a motion to just that should they have others in the future who need to be removed who do not reside in the town and are not paying taxes.

Melvin made that motion, and it was seconded by Bronson. Melvin, Bronson and Commissioner Barbara Peterson voted to approve the motioin.

When it came to Strickland she voted no, and interjected that it was the role of the Board of Elections and not the town. Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown voted no as well, and that it was not the town’s responsibility to police their job.

“If they can’t do their job, then they need to hire someone to direct the Board of Elections that can do so,” said Brown. “If it has been going on since 2013, and now all of a sudden we have to hurry up and get them off.”

The removal of these people, and this discussion, all took place after the Nov. 2 municipal election. Brown also said that he “would like to be notified if his name was going on town letterhead when citizens are being removed.”

By Emily M. Williams

