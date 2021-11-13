Hospital gives to United Way

Each year, Sampson Regional Medical Center Employees look forward to participating in the United Way annual fundraising campaign. This year, hospital employees proudly raised nearly $8,000. Funds were raised through employee donations, partnerships with local food trucks, community drive-thru breakfast, prize raffles and holiday bow and ornament sales. Hospital officials said raising money for the project is a way for SRMC employees to give back to an organization they said is ‘dedicated to giving so much to our community.’ SRMC 2021 United Way Committee members are: Cameron Chancy, Sherrill Allen, Judy Naylor, Allyson Warren, Allison Strickland, Lauren King and Tomio Calhoun (not pictured).