Tar Heel Traveler visits Sampson

Scott Mason, Tar Heel Traveler, signs one of the many books sold during his book signing and visit to Newton Grove. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Pictured are Scott Mason, left, and Keith Underwood during Mason’s book signing at Newton Grove Drug. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Pictured are Scott Mason, left, and The Farm House owner Karson McCullen during the Tar Heel Traveler’s visit to his Newton Grove restaurant. Courtesy Photos Scott Mason converses with some of the patrons that were enjoying a meal at The Farm House. Courtesy Photos Cameras got a behind the scene look at Karson McCullen, The Farm House owner, working his magic in the kitchen. Courtesy Photos Mason

Scott Mason is a name synonymous with North Carolina thanks to his many years of sharing stories across the state through his WRAL TV segment Tar Heel Traveler. As part of his travels, he found his way back in Sampson County.

“Sampson County is one of my favorite counties of all 100 counties and we’ve actually visited all 100 of those counties,” Mason said. “The reason I like Sampson County so much is because the people are so friendly and there are so many great characters here — and great characters make for great stories.”

Mason’s voyage to Sampson brought him to Newton Grove where he was looking for the next amazing story to feature on Tar Heel Traveler.

He’d make three stops in the hometown of the Wildcats for those stories, starting with Mary Mack’s, a locally started shaved ice business that was established in 1995 by Gary Mac Herring that has now turned into a leading manufacturer of shaved ice and snow cone syrup.

The Farm House Cafe & Bakery, a recently opened restaurant in Newton Grove that was started by a young entrepreneur named Karson McCullen in 2020, just celebrated its one-year anniversary.

Also on his trek, Mason visited the longtime running pharmacy Newton Grove Drug that was established in 1952, the town’s first-ever pharmacy. There he talked with Thomas Williford, who has worked for the pharmacy for more than 60 years.

At his last destination, Mason stopped to share a little bit of his reasoning for visiting these places.

“We’ve had a busy time here, which started out at Mary Mack’s. They make Hawaiian Shaved Ice and that’s a great story,” he said. “Gary Mac started it with this little trailer and now he sells these flavors and sugars all over the country — what an amazing story.”

“We also visited The Farm House Cafe & Bakery, which is a story of a young kid only 22 years old that took a chance and stepped out on faith,” Mason said. “With only that, he started a restaurant he felt called to do so. He had to renovate the building, which at one time was a gas station. He opened it and he’s had amazing success.”

“Then we got to come to the Newton Grove Drug Company that was started decades ago,” Mason stated. “Tom Williford has worked there for 65 years and he’s 80 years old now, which means he started when he was 15. That’s a story about dedication and about family, I mean there’s not many family-run drug stores around anymore.”

“These are the kinds of stories I love to do because they’re stories about real people,” Mason said.

As part of his journey to Newton Grove, Mason stopped at Newton Grove Drug for a book signing. He had a massive turnout that had residents coming and going nonstop for more than three hours. That didn’t go unnoticed by him either while reflecting on his visit, sharing his gratitude to be a part of Tar Heel Traveler.

“I think a lot of the people that watch the Tar Heel Traveler are from small towns and in particular are from Eastern North Carolina,” he said. “I always love seeing the people and I am very conscious about writing real personal notes on the inside sleeve instead of just something like ‘Best Wishes.’”

“I really try to make the inscription very meaningful and the people seem to really enjoy that and it makes the book even more special,” he said. “I feel very fortunate to do the Tar Heel Traveler. It’s our 15 season and we’ve aired almost 2,500 stories in that time. I just feel very fortunate to be able to travel across the whole state.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.