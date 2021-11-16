Clinton man gets 7 years for trafficking

After just 34 minutes of deliberation, a Sampson County jury recently returned five guilty verdicts against a Clinton man on felony drug offenses. He was sentenced to more than seven in prison. The conviction and sentencing was announced Monday by the District Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 27, 2021, a jury found Jermelle Levar Smith, 41, of 302 Eastover Ave., Clinton, guilty of trafficking in opium by sale, trafficking in opium by delivery, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver oxycodone and sale and delivery of oxycodone.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Imelda Pate, of Lenoir County, presided over the trial and subsequently sentenced the defendant to a mandatory prison sentence of not less than 70 nor more than 93 months plus a fine of $50,000 for the trafficking offenses. Additionally, Pate sentenced him to a consecutive prison sentence of not less than 17 nor more than 30 months for the sale and delivery offense.

Pate noted, prior to imposing the sentence, that the defendant had several prior drug and firearm related convictions, including a prior conviction from 2015 for attempted trafficking in opium by possession and delivery of marijuana.

According to a press release from District Attorney Ernie Lee, the state’s evidence showed that on Feb. 23, 2018, two confidential informants working with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division agreed to attempt to purchase prescription pills, specifically, oxycodone from the defendant at his residence. The state’s evidence showed that prior to the purchase both informants were thoroughly searched, as was the vehicle they were driving, they were given an audio/video recording device, Sheriff’s Office special funds money, placed under surveillance by several officers and sent to make the purchase.

The state’s evidence showed that surveillance officers saw them arrive at the defendant’s residence and upon arriving they entered, encountered the defendant where one informant gave Smith the special funds money in exchange for 11 pills.

After exchanging the money for the pills, the were seen by surveillance officers leaving the defendant’s residence and were followed back to predetermined location. Once back at the predetermined meeting location, one informant turned over the 11 pills marked “RP 10 325”to the case officer.

Both informants were again thoroughly searched as was their vehicle to ensure the integrity of the investigation. The recording device was still on and recording, it was returned to the officers, and the informants were debriefed about what took place during the purchase. One informant was paid for their services in the investigation. The case officer utilized an online drug identification drug database to determine preliminarily what the pills were. The audio and video were reviewed to corroborate the informants.

The state’s evidence showed that the pills were submitted to the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory for analysis, and it was determined that they were oxycodone, a controlled substance, and an opium derivative weighing 4.15 grams. In North Carolina, trafficking in opium begins at a minimum of 4 grams.

“Legal prescription pain killers, like oxycodone, are effective for pain management when prescribed and when taken as prescribed. Unfortunately, our country and our community has been devastated by the illegal sale of opiates and their abuse,” Lee said in a prepared statement. “People, like the defendant, that sell these drugs in this district must be investigated and prosecuted. The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office has done an excellent job in bringing the defendant and those who sell drugs to justice. The swift verdict by this jury shows that our community will not tolerate this kind of activity.”

At trial, the state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Robert N. Thigpen. The defendant was represented by Penny Bell of Sampson County,