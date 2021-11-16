SECHS celebrates accolade

Dr. David Goodin, the Sampson County Schools Superintendent, presented SECHS Principal Monty Strickland with a plaque. Dr. Wesley Johnson, Clinton City Schools Superintendent, left, presented SECHS with a flag. Dr. Wesley Johnson, Clinton City Schools Superintendent, shared praise for their hard work. Jennifer Daughtry, the Director of SCS Secondary Education, explained what a Blue Ribbon School designation means. Anna Gillespie, the SECHS Teacher of the Year, welcomed everyone to the ceremony.

CLINTON — Students and faculty gathered together at Sampson Community College to recognize the Sampson Early College High School with the 2021 National Blue Ribbon award.

Success and excellence, along with consistency was attributed as the school has grown from a first class of 51 students to graduating more than 900 over the years, with 32 reaching their fifth year.

In a special ceremony Monday morning, stakeholders from the county, city and community college joined to celebrate the prestigious recognition.

SECHS was one of eight in the state recognized this year for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps. These eight were selected out of 325 schools nationwide.

The eight North Carolina public schools were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021 as Exemplary High Performing Schools.

Sampson Early College, which is in conjunction with Sampson Community College, is also one of the eight.

Anna Gillespie, the SECHS Teacher of the Year, welcomed everyone to the ceremony.

“We are honored to welcome you to our campus and join in the celebration of this extraordinary award,” said Gillespie. “Just a couple of weeks ago, Mr. Strickland and I were able to attend the Blue Ribbon Conference in Washington, D.C..”

Monty Strickland is the SECHS Principal, and she said that they learned some great ideas on how to continue to improve the school.

Gillespie said that she has worked there for the past 14 years, along various administrations, administrations that many at the school give credit towards setting the foundation for this award.

“We are very proud of our students, our staff, and our stakeholders,” she said.

Dr. Bill Starling, the SCC President, shared on behalf of the community college, and Sandra Carroll on behalf of Sampson County Schools.

Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has conferred approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years. In North Carolina, a total of 164 schools have been recognized as Blue Ribbon schools since the program’s inception in 1982.

“This is an award that is earned because of five years of accumulated service to a group of students that sometimes are not recognized as they have been today,” said Starling.

He said that they were there to celebrate their continuity of service and commitment to the students.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year, said Carroll.

Jennifer Daughtry, the Director of SCS Secondary Education, explained what a Blue Ribbon School designation means.

“The National Blue Ribbon distinction is a prestigious award that exemplifies excellence in education,” said Daughtry.

The Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education.

Daughtry stated that test scores and rankings are part of the metrics.

“Additionally, high schools must receive a graduation rate that ranks in the top 15 percent in all schools in your state in order to be considered a high performing school,” she explained. “The SECHS graduation rate was 98 percent.”

Dr. David Goodin, the Sampson County Schools Superintendent, and Dr. Wesley Johnson, Clinton City Schools Superintendent, shared remarks from their respective districts. A flag and a plaque were presented to Strickland.

“I am very proud of you students,” said Goodin. “You earned this award because of your exceptional academic performance. Just last week we were honored in Washington, D.C.. Actually, just last week, you, were honored in Washington, D.C. along with other National Blue Ribbon winners.”

“It is rare that a school receive this prestigious award,” he said. “Only one quarter of one percent of all schools in the United States, either public, private or charter, ever receive this award.”

“…In other words, a highly skilled college basketball player has a higher probability to make it to professional sports, that a school has to achieve National Blue Ribbon status.”

Johnson said that he became an administrator in 2003, and a high school principal in 2006.

“When I joined the high school ranks in 2006 the Early College was just getting started,” he said. “And quickly it became the gold standard.”

Johnson said that often he would pick up bits and pieces to implement at Hobbton, through listening to other principals who where there at the time.

“That became the culture at my school as well,” he said.

Strickland expressed much thanks for all the contributions of previous administrations and their unique vision on education, including former principals Linda Jewel Carr and Susan Westerbeek.

He said that with their expanded vision the Early College gained an identity within Sampson and a sense of belonging.

“A huge thank you to students past and present for working hard and helping to carve out a unique learning environment….,” said Strickland, who also explained the hard work and dedication of their teachers.

The other seven North Carolina public schools receiving this honor are Pender Early College High School, Pender County Schools; Pearsontown Elementary School, Durham Public Schools; Elkin Middle School, Elkin City School; Brush Creek Elementary School, Madison County Schools; Union Elementary School, Lincoln County Schools; Blue Ridge Elementary School, Ashe County Schools; and Sallie B. Howard Charter School, Wilson.

All schools are honored in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.