Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 9 — Robert Lee Stokes, 32, of 105 W. North St., Roseboro, was charged with resisting public officer, felony probation violation and interfering with electronic monitoring device. Bond set at $51,500; court date is Dec. 7.

• Nov. 9 — Nickolas Allen Cash, 34, of 701 N. East St., Roseboro, was charged with trespassing, communicating threats and larceny. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Dec. 6.

• Nov. 9 — Javon Ari Xlayton, 22, of 1165 Windham Court, Fayetteville, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and order for arrest. Bond set at $15,500; court date is Nov. 22.

• Nov. 9 — Courtney Nicole Bishop, 39, of 2965 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation. Bond set at $85,000; court date is Nov. 12.

• Nov. 10 — Philip Michael Thomas Mozee, 32, of 504 Eleanor St., Roseboro, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 2.

• Nov. 10 — Angel Rafael Savedrai Ambrosio, 51, of 79 Baggett Lane, Godwin, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 14.

• Nov. 10 — Daviasi Givante McCain, 20, of 311 E. Jackson St., Roseboro, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen motor vehicle. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Dec. 15.

• Nov. 11 — Adan Robles-Narciso, 32, of 603 The Avenue, Clinton, was charged with discharging weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle and order for arrest. Bond set at $111,000; court date is Dec. 3.

• Nov. 11 — Rachel Lorena Englehart, 52, of 1381 Autry Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 6.

• Nov. 11 — Christopher Scott Ellis, 27, of 506 Green Drive, Goldsboro Drive, Goldsboro, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen motor vehicle. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Dec. 3.

• Nov. 11 — Noel Dangelique Blackmon, 44, of 803 Murphy Road, Salemburg, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Dec. 7.

• Nov. 11 — Joshua Lentrel Pigford, 28, of 1527 Buckhorn Road, Willard, was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and open container in the passenger area. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 12 — James Brandon Bradshaw, 47, of 2809 Preacher Henry Road, Faison, was charged with damage/vandalism to property, stalking and harassing phone calls. Bond set at $750; court date is Dec. 16.

• Nov. 12 — Antonio Miguel Hobbs, 21, of 4710 Duncastle Road, Apt 1E, Fayetteville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 12 — Rhonda Campbell, 33, of 1214 Pumpkintown Road, Autryville, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Dec. 16.

• Nov. 12 — Carmen Morales, 37, of 75 Marler Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 12 — Antwan Romeo Rich, 28, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 7.

• Nov. 12 — Devonte Benjamin, 26, of 535 Edgar St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 1.

• Nov. 13 — Billy Gene Worthington, 60, of 305 N. Fayetteville St., Salemburg, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond set; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 13 — Suzanne Worthington, 61, of 305 N. Fayetteville St., Salemburg, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond set; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 13 — Antonio Wilfredo Gonzalez, 32, of 20 Ridge Stone Drive, Autryville, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Dec. 7.

• Nov. 13 — Raul Lester Queiroz Saul, 23, of 130 Raintree Circle, Jacksonville, was charged with driving while impaired and exceeding posted speed. Bond set at $1,500; court date not listed.

• Nov. 13 — Demetrius Antoin Eason, 22, of 3851 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, communicating threats and threatening phone calls. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Dec. 14.

• Nov. 13 — Patrick Jerrel Tim, 34, of 669 Glenola St., Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Dec. 14.

• Nov. 14 — Helor Joan Zapata-Moncada, 19, of 34 Whispering Pine Drive, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under 21 years of age. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 6.

• Nov. 14 — Zedric Dereco Burns, 28, of 138 Forest Hills Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen firearm. No bond set; court date not listed.

• Nov. 14 — William Kenneth Sampson, 35, of 2990 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Nov. 23.

• Nov. 14 — Amanda Spell, 30, of 49 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with violation of a court order. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 23.

• Nov. 14 — Phillip Dewayne Parker, 44, of 312-A Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 7.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.