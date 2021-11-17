Sampson East Park to be dedicated

CLINTON — On Thursday night, the chance to support Sampson Community College and celebrate Sampson will come together.

The agenda includes a run or walk, with both a 5k and one mile option, as part of the dedication of the Sampson East Park in the Sampson Shuffle.

“This started out as primarily a dedication for the park,” said Lisa Turlington. “Several years ago the Foundation committed to the park and recreation area with the Develop the East Campaign.”

According to Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement for the college, and executive director for the Sampson Community College Foundation, the Capital Campaign Committee there will be quite a few activities planned for that evening.

Turlington said that they committed to raising $250,000 and contribute $250,000 from the Foundation reserves. They started with the track, which lead them into having soccer intermurals out there, she said.

That track has been occupied a lot since COVID came into play, with folks flocking to the track to walk around and get some fresh air, especially as gyms were closed.

“Folks were still able to visit, have meetings, walk and talk,” she said.

The Foundation usually does an event in the fall, and this time since they wanted to have a dedication, they chose to lump it all together. This year the sponsors are Vester Nissan and Enviva. The dedication in honor of all the donors will be around 6 p.m..

Registration can happen the day of the event or online at runsignup.com/Race/NC/Clinton/SampsonShuffle.

The 5k will start at 5 p.m. on the walking trail at Sampson East Park and continuing around Sampson Community College campus along sidewalks and lighted trails. The one mile race will start immediately after 5K clears, and covers two laps around the .5 mile walking trail.

There will be medals for different categories, such as for overall male and female, and top finishers in a number of groups.

Food trucks will also be on the campus along with a performance of the Motown Legacy Review Band thanks to help with a matching grant from the Sampson County Arts Council.

“We will be recognizing all the donors who have helped us with the project,” said Turlington, which happen around 7 p.m..

One other highlight scheduled for the night will be a preview of the EdNC’s documentary about living in Sampson County, and centered around Clinton, which is a 15 minute video.

Sampson Community College is located at 1801 Sunset Ave., Clinton, with the event taking place on the area around the track.

