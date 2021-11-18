Saturday event to raise funds for Thornton

In an encouraging and uplifting fight against lung cancer, a close loving family are hosting a BBQ fundraiser event for one of their own, Judy Thornton, to help raise money for the treatment she immediately needs.

“They had COVID last year and she had a pretty long bout with it, both her and her husband, Jerry Thornton,” Terry Bryant, her sister-in-law and an event organizer, said. “Complications from COVID maxed out their insurance, then after that happened, she found out she had lung cancer.”

“She needs to start radiation and chemo before the end of the year so they’re in a bit of a bind,” Bryant said. “So we want to help out during this crisis time for them and to give back to them since they’re always giving back to others.”

In an effort to achieve that goal this coming Saturday, Nov. 20, the family will be cooking and selling BBQ plates for $10. The drive-thru-only event will be at the Bethany Penecostal Free Will Baptist Church Community Center, located at 1068 Rackley Road in Clinton.

As for the run time, Bryant said this with a laugh, “the flyer says from 10:30 to until — we’re hoping that until means until we’re sold out. Hopefully we’ll get enough people come through to wipe us out.”

There were previously 40 whole Boston Butts on sale for $35, but Bryant says they already sold out, give or take a couple. Aside from the hog, Bryant said their family will be making and bringing cake to the site for sale, and not just slices.

“We are going to sell cakes separately — a lot of times you just get BBQ plates, but we’re trying to make as much as we can from the benefit,” she said. “So we’re going to be selling whole cakes since it’s the week of Thanksgiving and we felt that was something people would be interested in.”

“As people are driving through, the cakes will be displayed and people can pick one as they come through if they want one and hopefully we’ll sell those out too,” Bryant added.

Since this was put together entirely by members of Thornton’s family, Bryant shared the story on why this was a long time coming and how it came together.

“I, along with the other members of the family, just felt compelled to do this because we’ve always been ones to try and do things for others,” she said. “We’ve done other benefits in the past for other family, but we felt that it was time to do something for them.”

“Planning things is sort of my forte considering work I’ve done across my career,” Bryant said. “So I felt like this was something I needed to take on right out of the gate. Afterwards I just started calling family and saying let’s do this thing and here we are.”

“She’s been doing hair for years as a hairstylist and everybody that knows her knows that’s she’s not just a person, but she turns out to be their friend,” she said. “She’s also sort of the mother figure for our family. We have all of our holiday gathering at her house and they’ve always opened their house for whoever needed a holiday location. She’s just always been a very welcoming and loving person to people.”

Bryant said she was also thankful for those who have showed their support and shared their prayers for Judy.

“I just to give a big preemptive thank you to everyone for participating and I hope everyone has a happy holiday as well,” she said. “The same goes for her and my brother and hopefully this event gets them through chemo and radiation.”

The family is accepting donations via Venmo @Sandra-Febres-1. Those with questions should contact Bryant at 910-214-1165.

