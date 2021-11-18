Two hospitalized, charges pending in Roseboro wreck

ROSEBORO — Two people were sent to the hospital following a Wednesday night wreck in which a vehicle ran into the back of a produce trailer behind hauled by a farm tractor, lodging itself beneath the trailer, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol authorities in Sampson County.

At 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper J.N. Bonhomme responded to a rear-end collision on Hall Road, a few hundred feet west of Fisher Drive in the town of Roseboro.

His investigation revealed that a 2002 GMC Yukon was traveling east on Hall Road, and the driver failed to reduce speed and ran into the back of a 2004 Case tractor, pulling a trailer loaded with produce.

After impact, the Yukon came to rest in the eastbound lane of Hall Road, lodged under the trailer of the farm tractor. The tractor and trailer was across both lanes of Hall Road.

The driver of the GMC was identified as Renee Dawn Minnick, 20, of Microwave Tower Road, Roseboro. She was transported to Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. The driver of the tractor was Douglas Cameron Price, 26, of 448 Ernest Williams Road, Roseboro. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Highway Patrol officials said charges are pending on Minnick.