Sharing ‘love’ at holidays

TREE OF LOVE PAST HONOREES * Since the initiation of the Tree of Love project in 1989, the tree has been dedicated to the following individuals: • Sarah Rebecca Brown, first child born at SCMH in Oct. 1950 • Rev. J.C. Pridgen, Skilled Nursing volunteer • Mr. John Henry Strickland, first male patient on Skilled Nursing • Mrs. Theria Honeycutt, first female patient on Skilled Nursing • Mr. Sherrill Williams, retired trustee • Dr. Walton Kitchin, surgeon • Dr. John Nance, family practitioner • Dr. John Kendall, family practitioner • Dr. Hampton Hubbard, urologist • Dr. James Ayers, family practitioner • Dr. Glenn C. Newman, family practitioner • Mr. Jerry Lovell, SRMC Board of Trustees chairman for 17 yrs. • Dr. J. Cooper Howard, surgeon • Mr. James Furman Honeycutt, former trustee • Mr. Thomas E. Turlington, former trustee • Dr. Donnie Royal, Salemburg physician • Peggy Robinson, RN, SRMC nursing supervisor • Mr. W. Brantley Sutton, former trustee • Mrs. Memory MacQueen • Mr. Albert Kaleel, Clinton business leader • Mrs. Sallie Gayle Reynolds, SCC Director of Nursing Programs • Mrs. Marie Edwards, owner of Toddler’s Preschool • Mr. J. B. Newton, hospital volunteer & goodwill ambassador • Cauline Brown, RN, retired SRMC nursing supervisor • Mr. James M. DeVane, first CEO at SRMC • Mr. Milton H. Woodside, second CEO at SRMC • Mr. Lee Pridgen, third CEO at SRMC • Mr. Ronnie Jackson, former chairman of the SRMC Board of Trustees • Mr. Jesse Lindsay, former chairman of the SRMC Board of Trustees • Dr. and Mrs. Lewis M. Fetterman • William H. and Marsha Prestage • The Matthews Family (Chevis, Glenn & Lloyd Matthews, Hazel Whitted, Geraldine Lane) • Wanda Boyette, retired SRMC nurse and Chief Operating Officer • Ann & Albert Thornton, both strong supporters of SRMC; Ann a charter member of the SRMC Foundation • Burl & Connie Williamson • Brenda Warren, former Executive Director, SRMC Foundation • Rufus M. Herring, Jr., MD, Pediatrician • John L. Rouse, MD, Family Medicine Physician • John P. Surratt, MD, Dermatologist • Thomas J.C. Woods, MD, Ophthalmologist • Cynthia McLamb Warren, RN • SRMC Healthcare Professionals • Micki Gallagher McPhail

The annual Tree of Love dedication ceremony, illuminating Sampson Regional during Christmas time each year in honor or memory of someone special, is approaching.

The Sampson Regional Medical Center (SRMC) Foundation Board recently announced its 2021 Tree of Love campaign, which will focus on honoring their employees for services during the pandemic. All hospital staff will be honored through the 2021 Tree of Love campaign, as each played a pivotal role in outstanding patient care, hospital leaders said.

The traditional Tree of Love lighting ceremony will take place in person this year and be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. on the hospital’s front lawn, with a reception to follow. It is a welcome return for Sampson County residents as last year’s lighting ceremony, similarly dedicated to healthcare workers, was canceled due to COVID.

“It feels great to have the opportunity to bring people together for such a noble cause — simply being with your friends and neighbors is great, but even more special during this special time of the year,” SRMC Foundation Coordinator Sherrill Allen said.

“Of course, we will have to practice responsible protocol such as masking and practical distancing,” he added. “We will have a large tent out on the lawn and will hopefully have great weather for the event.”

Funds raised through the annual Tree of Love are designated toward the purchase of an ambulance, which will improve the care of patients needing transport to tertiary care facilities. The dedicated ambulance is meant to ensure efficient transfer of critical care patients and lessen transport wait times.

“The SRMC Foundation is excited about the opportunity to partner with our community to honor our staff,” Allen said. “It is important that we support and celebrate the unyielding determination that our entire team has exemplified during these unprecedented times.”

“They truly have been a beacon of light in our community,” he continued. “They have provided life saving care, food for our patients and kept the hospital safe and clean. This year the Foundation is proud to lead the community in celebrating our greatest asset, our staff.”

The Tree of Love is an annual project of the Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation that began more than 30 years ago, in 1989, by the Sampson County Medical Society Alliance. The hospital foundation took ownership of the Tree of Love in 2006. Since that time, more than $200,000 has been raised to support various hospital projects, including medical equipment and renovations.

The Tree of Love is illuminated on the first Sunday in December, and the lights continue to burn for the rest of the year. Hand in hand with recognizing a person or couple who have been instrumental in Sampson Regional’s success, the effort helps raise funds for various hospital needs. Collectively, these gifts represent caring and remembrance during the holiday season.

The community is urged to donate through a tribute gift made in anyone’s honor or memory. Multiple gifting options are available — “Text” Tree2021 to 202-858-1233, visit givebutter.com/TreeofLove2021 or mail a gift using a donation form on www.sampsonrmc.org/treeoflove.

“We invite you to support the Foundation by making a donation in honor of staff members, or in honor or in memory of someone special in your life and help us make a difference in our community hospital,” Allen said.

For more information about the 2021 Tree of Love campaign, contact Allen at 910-596-4269 or via email at [email protected]

