Sharing news from Garland

Greetings everyone! Let’s make sure we put “thanks” in giving and “Christ” in Christmas during this and every holiday season. So many things have been going on here and we are all so grateful for our many blessings.

Our friends Mrs. Wanda Johnson and her daughter Miss. Kayla recently came out for a visit with us and hosted a BINGO game. Y’all we had such a great time and won so many nice prizes. Mrs. Johnson is planning to come back after Christmas. We’re looking forward to more BINGO games in the future! Thank you!

GSC recently hosted a Thanksgiving Feast with Friends that fed over 100 people. Thank you to everyone who lent their helping hands and contributed to making this event successful. Y’all are appreciated. There was so much delicious food and good company. We enjoyed fellowship with our participants, friends, and members of the community.

Calvin and Emma Artis are both dedicated volunteers here at Garland Senior Center and I want to thank them for everything they help with. It takes time, love, and dedication to be a good volunteer and the Artis family has got what it takes. Calvin and Emma are wonderful, and we are grateful to have them as our friends, and volunteers.

Fred Herring has worked as a volunteer for Garland Senior Center for several years and does a fine job. Just ask Fred what goes on at the garland Senior Center and he will be happy to say, “Great things happen at garland Senior center”! We are so grateful to have Fred on our team as he helps in every way he can. Thank you, Fred!

Marcus Artis has started helping us here at the center as a volunteer. We are excited to have Marcus with us because he is very polite and helpful in all our needs. Marcus is a thoughtful young man who puts his family first and especially his Grandmother Mrs. Clara Robinson adding he is here to “protect his legacy.” Thank you, Marcus, we are happy and grateful to have you with us.

On Monday December 6, we will be having our dear footcare friends with us. Please be sure to bring your insurance cards and come out and enjoy a pedicure with us. We will be having our annual Christmas party on December 16 from noon until. Come out and enjoy fun, friendship, food, and fellowship with us at our Christmas Blessings Banquet. When you come, please bring a covered dish with enough food to feed yourself and one other party go-er. Any donations such as napkins, cups, takeout plates with lids, plastic flatware or monetary contributions are welcome. Don’t forget to drop by with some coffee and creamer! We’re always running low on those two items. Anything y’all think we could use, please donate.

We rise by lifting others and we are stronger together. Everybody enjoys a good party and especially here at the center where we depend on the efforts of our dear volunteers and employees. If you or anyone you know is interesting in volunteering, please call Garland Senior Center at 910-529-3931. We are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and are looking forward to hearing from you all soon!

My friend asked me to include this amazing story in my article to get the word out: On Thursday Nov. 25, 2021 the Barksdale Family will be having a centennial celebration. They will be celebrating 100 years on their current property.

In 1908 John Bapiste Barksdale purchased a few acres of land on what is now named Lake Artesia Road. Thirteen years later on Nov. 16, 1921 the late Barksdale purchased additional land attached to what he already owned, and that land is still owned by his grandchildren.

Burch Farms out of Faison tend a portion of the land with crops such as collards, the famous Georgianna yams, corn, and soybeans. Barksdale and Bullock family resides on the rest of the land.

John Barksdale raised four children, the late Allie Mae (Barksdale) Bullock, Josephine, Percy, and Arbella Barksdale. Between the siblings 16 grandchildren were born. The Barksdale family is excited about this celebration and honored to carry on the legacy of John B. Barksdale.

The celebration was organized by Willie Barksdale the oldest grandson of Barksdale and his committee members which are Barksdale grandchildren as well as Sandra Williams, Vincent, Joseph, Percy Jr Barksdale. Also, on the committee are great grandchildren Luciane, Chardellia, Cardelloa Barksdale and George Barksdale Jr. Great, great granddaughters Ladaja Barksdale, Dorona Graham and Tyniq Thompson. The Barksdale’s will honor their ancestors with this celebration by sharing history, pictures, and celebrating the legacy. Tee shirts will be worn commemorating the celebration, Grandchildren will wear red, great grand yellow, 2nd great orange, 3rd and 4th great color will wear green.

Barksdale daughter-in-law Mary Oates Barksdale (92) still resides on the property and enjoys sitting on her porch

The celebration will begin Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 with a setup and light refreshments. On Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 the family will have a large Thanksgiving feast with games, bounce house for the kids, and door prizes.

As always, LIVE, LAUGH, and LOVE without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.