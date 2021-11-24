Slew of charges leveled in Sampson patrols

CLINTON — On Nov. 20, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-agency patrol saturation in Roseboro, using what law officials said was a “saturated patrol” to identify criminal activities through traffic enforcement.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by officers from Clinton Police Department and Newton Grove Police Department and worked in conjunction with the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

During the one-day operation, officers issued the following citations: four driving while license revoked; two child restraint; two revoked tags; two no insurance; and one each of fictitious plates, failure to register motor vehicle, expired registration and speeding.

In addition to traffic citations, officers also located two stolen firearms, one wanted person, seized 41.8 grams of Schedule I narcotics, and made the following arrest related to these offenses:

Khaled Saleh of Warsaw was charged with possession of Schedule I controlled substance and placed under $7,500 secured bond in connection with the seizure of 41.8 grams of Khat

Javant Malik Redmond of Wilmington was charged as a wanted person, served with warrants for arrest out of Harnett County on charges of breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, assault by pointing a gun, simple assault, injury to personal property and resisting public officer. Bond set at $101,500 secured bond.

Marquese Moore of Salemburg was charged with possession of stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and served an order for arrest on failure to comply. He was placed under $50,715 secured bond

A juvenile petition was additionally served on counts of possession of stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Nov. 23, the same team conducted an operation in the Newton Grove area. During the operation, the following citations were issued: six driving while license revoked; six speeding; three expired registration; two window tint violations; and one each of no operator’s license, fictitious registration; inspection violation; fail to register motor vehicle, driving while impaired, consuming alcoholic beverage while driving.

In addition, the multiagency operation seized three firearms, 108.8 grams of marijuana, 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of fentanyl, and located two wanted persons. The following arrests were also made related to these offenses:

William Dustan Bailey of Fayetteville was charged as a wanted person, possession of methamphetamine, fail to register motor vehicle and fictitious tag. The warrants for arrest out of Cumberland were on charges of felony larceny from construction site, possession of stolen goods, conspiracy, misdemeanor larceny, possess of stolen goods and conspiracy. Out of Onslow, the charges were failure to appear on counts of larceny and conspiracy . Bailey was given $10,400 secured bond.

Shannon Michelle Northrop of Fayetteville was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000 secured.

Anthony Robert Glover of Fayetteville was charged as a wanted person, with warrants for arrest out of Cumberland on charges of felony larceny from construction site, possession of stolen goods, conspiracy, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy. Bond set at $10,000 unsecured.

Dennis James Bailey of Coats was charged out of Duplin with failure to appear on charges of reckless driving. Bond set at $1,000 secured.

Elijah Kareem Morrison of Newton Grove was charged with felony flee to elude, resist public officer, no operator’s license, brake light violation, overtaking vehicles violation, turn signal violation and left of center. He was also charged with warrants for arrest out of Johnston County on counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering. Bond set at $20,000 secured.

Thaddeus Beck of Coats was charged with felony possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $10,000 unsecured.

William Menser of Fayetteville was charged with possession of firearm by felon and felony carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $10,000 secured.

Michael Phillip Gartland of Stedman was charged with driving while impaired and consuming alcohol while driving. Bond set at $750 unsecured.