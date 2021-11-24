Clinton’s Lee receives teaching excellence award

Lee

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive Alumni Association recently presented two staff members with the Lorrelle F. Martin and Michael R. Pelt Excellence in Teaching Award, including Barbara Lee of Clinton and Barry Toole of Benson.

The awards were given during the Alumni Awards Ceremony held in Rodgers Chapel. The event was part of the University’s Annual Homecoming celebration.

Barbara Lee, from the Class of 2008, was one of the recipients of the Martin and Pelt Excellence in Teaching Award. Lee resides in Clinton.

Lee started at Jones County Senior High as a business, finance, information technology teacher. She soon added graduation coordinator and senior class trip coordinator to her job description. Lee also founded a club entitled Proper Etiquette and became the Career Development Coordinator and Special Populations Coordinator. She has since moved to the Jones County Board of Education where she serves as the Career & Technical Education Director and Instructional Management Coordinator for the entire county.

During the awards ceremony, it was noted that Lee often shares her UMO story with students in Jones County. “Barbara constantly pushes students to reach their full ability,” said the award presenter. “Her dedication to her students and her community has led to many honors and recognition. Lee embodies what Ms. Martin and Dr. Pelt wanted for graduates of UMO.”

The Alumni Association also awarded Barry Staton Toole, from the Class of 1983, with the Lorrelle F. Martin and Michael R. Pelt Excellence in Teaching Award. Lee resides in Benson.

While attending UMO, Lorrelle Martin was Toole’s biology teacher. The two shared a special bond. As a result, Toole has utilized some of Martin’s teaching techniques with his own students. Traits like helping others see the value of education and learning new things.

Toole taught in the Johnston County School system at Cleveland Middle School for thirty four years.