Thanksgiving and Baptism

A few days ago, Becky Spell Vann reached out to The Sampson Independent, and said she had some pictures for Thanksgiving that the Sonshine Kids drew over at The Learning Station. She brought the pictures, apologizing.

Somehow the beautiful artwork had gotten wet, and they were smudged and a little messy.

We talked it over, and deciding it didn’t matter. God uses us when we are a mess, despite how damaged we are.

He washes away our sins, allowing us to continue “Walking wet” in our forgiveness, in our Baptism.

“And now what are you waiting for? Get up, be baptized and wash your sins away, calling on his name.” — Acts 22:16

“For all of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ.” — Galatians 3:27

“Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned.” — Mark 16:16,

“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” — Matthew 28:19-20