Fire destroys home, injures 2

ROSEBORO — A mobile home caught fire in Roseboro Thanksgiving morning, injuring two and sending one to the hospital.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Three were at the home, located in the 700 Block of East Roseboro St.

The woman was airlifted to UNC-Chapel Hill for their burn unit due to her injuries. The man had a few injuries, but did not need hospital treatment. The child was uninjured.

Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman said that the only one who knew what had happened was the woman, and that they did not get a chance to talk to her before she was transported for her burns.

“From what I understand the male that I talked to was asleep when the fire broke out,” said Coleman. “He had just enough time to get everybody out of the house.”

They were called to the fire around 11:05 a.m., arriving around 11:15 a.m..

“We had a really good response because it was Thanksgiving and everyone was at home,” he said.

The older mobile home was quickly engulfed in flames, with Coleman stating that they lost everything that they had.

“When I arrived we were under the impression that people were still in there,” said Coleman. “But fire conditions were so bad we didn’t think anybody would be able to survive.”

Once he knew everyone was out the only one who knew what had happened had been taken to the hospital and that he was unable to determine what started it due to the level of damage. At that point they got the Fire Marshall’s office involved and he said that he has not heard from them any cause either.

Coleman said that taking burn victims to UNC is protocol and not necessarily indicative of the level of injuries.

Responding fire departments included Roseboro, Salemburg, Autryville, Garland, Clinton and Beaver Dam.

“We had a really good response because it was Thanksgiving and everybody was at home,” said Coleman

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.