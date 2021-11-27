Spreading cheer for those in need

The Sampson County Department of Social Services provides a variety of supports for the community. One of those supportive roles is that of Legal Guardian for 40 (currently) elderly or disabled adults, who are without family or otherwise responsible individuals who can make decisions on their behalf.

Each of these adults has a dedicated and caring social worker who assists them, year-round, with living arrangements, medical care, financial matters and making the best life decisions possible. Without this support, these individuals would be subject to many types of danger, including abuse and financial exploitation.

Once guardianship is ordered by the court, some adults remain in the care of DSS for the remainder of their lives. Sometimes adults only need the assistance of DSS for a period of time. Regardless of how long a person may need the help of a social worker, their quality of life and happiness is a priority for DSS and the workers involved. As mentioned, many adults under DSS guardianship have no other family or loved ones with whom to share the holiday season. Nevertheless, we always strive to make Christmas a special time they can enjoy and look forward to.

This month the Sampson County Department of Social Services celebrates National Adoption month. Each year, November is set aside to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families for foster children, but it doesn’t stop there for Sampson County DSS. Finding a “forever home” for children who cannot return to their parents is a duty we hold in high regard. Sampson County DSS actively recruits foster parents who have the potential to become adoptive parents.

If you are interested in becoming a licensed foster parent, please contact Carlina Simmons or Kristen Coffey at 910-592-4200.

Sampson County Department of Social Services has also kicked off Christmas Cheer for 2021.

Christmas Cheer is a program that donations can be made to at any time during the year but is utilized during the holidays, as social workers purchase clothes, hygiene items and other special requests/needs for the adult that were not met during the year.

This program is also used to benefit children who have been removed from the care of their parents/caregivers due to neglect or abuse. These children, who are living in the Foster Care System, are blessed each year by the generous contributions of the community.

Joy and Christmas spirit is something that is often taken for granted. Celebrating with holiday foods, decorations and loved ones is not a possibility for some. However, with programs such as this one, there is opportunity to spread “Christmas Cheer” to those in need.

Please contact Jane Dudley or Carlina Simmons of the Sampson County Department of Social Services for more information. We can be reached at 910-592-4200.

Carlina Simmons is the Foster Care/Adoptions Program Manager at Sampson County DSS. Jane Dudley is the Adult & Family Services Program Manager.