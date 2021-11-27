Sampson County 4-H visits LC Kerr

LC Kerr students huddled up in the gym to learn about an assortment of Ag which included everything from learning about parts of a plant you can eat, strawberries, bugs and amphibians. Courtesy Photo 4-H youth club members Kaylee and Madison Lackey show off a first hand look at a bearded dragon lizard during 4-H’s visit to LC Kerr. Courtesy Photo

Living in Sampson County means that agriculture is a part of the community. While that’s true, many lack knowledge about the industry especially youth. Educating the masses on Ag is what Sampson County 4-H is all about and they recently visited LC Kerr for that purpose.

On last Friday, Nov. 19, Sampson County 4-H visited with youth from LC Kerr School. Sampson County 4-H worked directly with teacher Sandra Starling in planning and coordinating a day of learning and fun for LC Kerr. As part of their visit they brought along members from across their staff to directly teach LC Kerr’s students about varying aspects of Ag.

These include Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Agent Sydney Knowles; Extension Master Gardeners Dempsey Craig, Ann Butler and Joan Tsao; 4-H Club leader Kim Lackey and youth club members Kaylee and Madison Lackey.

Some of the fun activities and education opportunities youth from LC Kerr got to experience were learning about parts of a plant you can eat, strawberries, bugs and amphibians.

Students were able to see a bearded dragon lizard first hand as well as a yellow bellied turtle. They molded Playdoh and learned where the seeds of a strawberry are located. Students were able to identify different parts of a plant and which parts are edible.

The students from LC Kerr also learned about the parts of a bug and about bees and the importance of pollinators.

“We are happy to have an opportunity to come into the schools and teach youth about the environment around them,” 4-H Extension Agent Genny Thompson stated. “This is a wonderful way for teachers to collaborate with 4-H, we’re happy to do it.”

Any interested in what 4-H is doing or would like a visit to their school or facility, contact Thompson at Sampson County Cooperative Extension, 910 592-7161 or via email at [email protected]

