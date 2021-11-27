Christmas coming to city

Event bigger than ever, now three nights

Santa talks with a girl about her Christmas list during a previous Christmas in the City in Clinton. This year, the Christmas in the City festivities will be spread over three Thursdays. Clinton Mayor Lew Starling will open the Christmas season at the tree lighting. Shelby Blanchard was at the old Wooten Store on the Sampson County History Museum grounds to greet visitors a couple years ago. The Hubb’s train starts its journey through downtown Clinton. Hubb’s Farm, Kyle’s Farm, Clinton Truck and Tractor and Gary Sessoms previously partnered together to provide carriages and hayrides to the Clinton City Market.

CLINTON — Christmas in the City will be coming to Clinton for three nights this year, with hopes to spread out the cheer and control crowds because of the pandemic.

On three Thursday nights — Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 — activities will be in place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Clinton with activities spread out. If there’s a specific activity you are interested in, be sure to check the schedule as not all activities are happening every Thursday.

“After what has been a difficult almost two years during the pandemic, we felt holding Christmas in the City on three separate nights would give citizens, and visitors several opportunities to participate in a variety of activities as well as do some of their Christmas shopping local in Downtown Clinton,” said Mary M. Rose, planning director and Main Street director for the City of Clinton.

Rose shared that the Clinton Main Street Program as well as their Christmas in the City Committee and citizen volunteers, have been busy working on plans for “Christmas in the City.” For the first time ever there will be three nights of activities.

“Christmas is a special holiday in Downtown Clinton and with so many small businesses we encourage citizens to visit Downtown for their Christmas shopping this year,” said Rose in a release.

”With a variety of retail stores, you are sure to find something on your Christmas shopping list in Downtown Clinton. And when you need a break from shopping there are several restaurants in which to take a lunch or dinner break.”

The Christmas in the City Committee wanted to “provide activities which provide families a perfect opportunity to mill around Downtown Clinton and see all the beautiful Christmas lights and decorations in your favorite stores and businesses”.

Of course Santa will be at his house on the courthouse square, starting at 5:30 p.m. for all three nights. The mailbox for Santa will be out there too, where children are encouraged to drop off letters to Santa.

Thursday, Dec. 2, Christmas in the City begins at 5:30 p.m., with the Clinton Community Christmas Tree Lighting. That will be held at the “Milling Around” art piece on the corner of College and Main Street, across from the Beehive Thrift Store.

Miss North Carolina, Carli Batson will join Clinton Mayor Lew Starling to open the Christmas season.

The Christmas in the City Committee’s number one goal is to assist the Clinton Main Street Program in making Downtown Clinton a Christmas destination, said Debbie Roberts, Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee/Christmas in the City Committee.

She said excitement is growing about the possibility of snow at the Dec. 2 tree lighting, set for 5:30 p.m.

“We have a great group of volunteers which have put in many hours of decorating, fluffing Christmas trees, stringing lights, and getting so many ideas by watching Hallmark movies,” said Kay Raynor, Clinton Main Street Program Promotion Committee/Christmas in the City Committee.

This year Hubb’s Farm, Kyle’s Farm, Clinton Truck and Tractor are partnering with the City for hayrides which will go start on Main Street across from Annadale’s on Thursday, Dec. 9. Warm coats or blankets are encouraged, and the hayride is $3 per person.

“We are looking forward to once again being a partner on this wonderful holiday event!,” said Tammy Peterson with Hubb’s Farm.

Carriage rides will be Thursday, Dec. 16, leaving from the same location. Tickets at $15 each. Contact Betty Holland at 910-299-4904 for tickets. Proceeds from the hayrides and carriage rides will be donated to the Sampson County History Museum.

“We will be participating by providing free barrel train rides, as well as bringing our larger train which can accommodate children and parents on Thursday, Dec. 2, with tickets at $2 each, and then teaming up with Kyle’s Farm to do hayrides on Thursday, Dec. 9,” said Peterson.

This year, activities will be focused on the courthouse square.

Added activities include bow making with The Ultimate Gallery and the Sampson Arts Council kids activity on Dec. 2, wreath making with the Atrium Florist on the square on Dec. 9, and kids ornament making with Grace Methodist Church and ornament painting with artist Megan Whichello on Dec. 16.

Volunteer Vicky Mattocks has developed a Christmas Scavenger Hunt which can be picked up at Simply NC on Main Street beginning Dec. 2.

“My family has enjoyed scavenger hunts over the years, especially when we are on vacation, so I thought our community might enjoy one for Christmas in the City,” said volunteer Vicky Mattocks with the Christmas in the City Committee. “It is something the family can enjoy together.”

Ali the Elf will host storytime on the courthouse steps each night on the Main Street side. Several area churches will be hosting a live nativity scene, Dec. 9, at the Milling Around art piece.

We are also pleased to offer a food truck each evening in addition to Alfredo’s and Hwy 55 being open for dinner.

“The Clinton Main Street Program cannot thank our Christmas in the City Committee, citizen volunteers, Public Works and Planning Department staff enough for all their hard work in making Christmas in the City such a special time this year for the City of Clinton,” said Beth Stewart, president of Clinton Development Corporation and Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee. “It truly takes a team effort to pull off the decorating and events.”

For more information, carriage tickets or any other aspect of the event, contact Betty Holland or Mary Rose at 910-299-4904. Additionally, activities are subject to change, and this is not a final list, so visit the city’s website at www.downtownclinton.com/christmas-in-the-city/ for the most up-to-date information.

