Beloved doctor Newton calls it a career after 37 years

Needless to say Newton has had a storied career across his 30 years and a few of many accomplishment were listed on the Clinton Medical Clinic website. They include: • Graduate of UNC Chapel Hill — 1977, Bachelor of Arts, Chemistry, Psychology • Graduate of UNC School of Medicine — 1981, Doctor of Medicine • Graduate of Family Medicine Residency, Roanoke Memorial Hospitals — Roanoke, VA 1984 • Chief Resident in Family Medicine — 1983-84 • Diplomate, American Board of Family Medicine — 1984 • Recertified, American Board of Family Medicine — 1990, 1996, 2002, 2009-19 • Team Physician, Clinton High School — 1984 • Eagle Scout Award, Boy Scouts of America—1968 • John M. Morehead Merit Scholar, UNC Chapel Hill—1973-77 • Leadership and Community Service Award—Clinton Kiwanis Club, 2006 • President's Award, NC Academy of Family Physicians—1992,2008 • Family Physician of the Year, NC Academy of Family Physicians—2007 • Top Five Finalist, National Family Physician of the Year, American Academy of Family Physicians — 2008 • Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce—2009 • President, NC Academy of Family Physicians—1996 • Governor's Health Care Reform Commission—1995-96 • Elder, Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church

A man dedicated to medicine, his patients and a close-knit staff, Dr. Tommy Newton has given 37 years of service to the Clinton Medical Clinic and, led by faith, helped aid his community and impart in its younger population the importance of proper health, fitness and nutrition.

Newton’s last official day on job was Nov. 18. After finally making the decision, he says it was a bittersweet moment, especially since it meant having to leave his patients.

“I had mixed emotions about it — I’ve built a bond with my patients over these 37 years and most of them I consider to be my friends, as well as patients,” Newton said. “I’ve been a part of their families for so long and the leaving them part didn’t feel too good.”

“It does, however, feel good not to have to worry about the paperwork, dealing with insurance companies, the government and all that kind of stuff,” he said, with a chuckle. “I do already miss the interactions with my patients and being a part of their life, particularly when it pertains to their healthcare.”

While retiring was both a relief and hard step to take for Newton, he touched on what finally made him make the choice. Finding someone to take in his patients was a major factor.

“Well I’m 67 now and all along I had considered retiring at 65, but we didn’t have enough providers in place to take of my patients at that point in time,” Newton said. “Dr. John Smith, who was a little older me, retired a year ago so with his retirement, the rest of the providers didn’t have capacity to absorb my patients, so I decided to stay on a little longer.”

“In September we hired a really good nurse practitioner named Jordan Wattenburger and after she started, we began working on transferring my patients into her care,” Newton said. “So with that, I started feeling more comfortable about retiring because I didn’t want to just up and leave my patients hanging.”

“Them feeling comfortable with their healthcare was as big a reason as anything for the timing of my retirement.”

Aside from ensuring his patients were properly taken care of, Newton said spending time with his family was the other major factor that brought on retirement.

“My wife is a retired teacher and we’re the same age but she’s been retired for about five or six years now and she’s been ready for me to retire so I can spend more time with her,” Newton said.

“We have five grandchildren now, three in Raleigh and two in Richmond, and the two in Richmond are old enough to be playing recreational sports,” Newton continued. “I want to have the flexibility to be able to go watch them play ball and to spend more time with them when need be.”

“Those are the main reasons that I retired and the timing of it,” he added.

Even after 37 years Newton has no desire to step away from medicine completely, noting that he plans to get more heavily involved in his volunteer efforts.

“I’m not going to stop doing anything that has to do with medicine I just won’t be seeing patients,” Newton said. “I’ve been Regional Medical Director for a statewide nonprofit called Community Care of North Carolina which assist all the independent primary care practices across the state.”

“I’ve been doing that part-time for about two years,” he continued. “I’m going to step up my involvement with them across the state and help my colleagues with quality improvement and process development. That way they can use my experience to help become better doctors and to help them meet quality calls and thing like that, I’m really looking forward to that.”

Even past the clinic, Newton spearheaded the Fitness Renaissance Program. It was a brainchild of his and others within Clinton City Schools to combat child obesity. Through the program, students were rewarded for reaching physical fitness awards during the school year. Initially, it started in the Clinton City School system for K-5 and eventually, as it expanded throughout the county, the program honed in on K-3.

Fitness renaissance was one of the ones the program the City of Clinton used to highlight its All-America presentation in 2007, back when the city received the distinction. While the program was sunsetted earlier this year, Newton said he remains involved in that mission — and will continue to be.

“I’ve been active in the community throughout my entire career and I’ve helped in the school system a lot so I plan to continue to serve others, just in a different capacity,” he stated.

That’s just one of many things Newton says he has planned, as sitting around doing nothing and kicking back at home isn’t his style.

“I will not sit at home,” Newton said. “I play golf, I exercise, I play pickleball and we go to Topsail beach a lot. I’ve got some friends that live there that golf, exercise and cycle regularly so I’ll probably get more involved with that.”

“Me and the wife are going to travel some probably starting next year, we don’t have any destination just yet but there are several places on bucket list we’d like to see. Of course a lot just depends on the pandemic, how things go with our grandchildren and our own health.”

During Newton’s long tenure at Clinton Medical Clinic he’s worked with a lot different people but one nurse in particular, Judy Hall, has been with him since the beginning. Having worked with Newton for over 30 years, Hall shared her thoughts on what it’s been like working together.

“I can tell you that he is one fine fella and I have been fortunate enough to work with him the whole time he’s been in Clinton and he’s the one that hired me,” Hall said. “Again, I’ve been fortunate enough to work with a good Christian doctor that put the Lord, family and his work in that order.”

“My career with him has just been amazing and I’ve never woken up in the morning and not wanted to go to work,” she said.”

“She has worked with me the entire time I’ve been in practice, she grew up in Clinton and basically knew everybody,” Newton said. “She was a wonderful asset to my practice and was practically my right hand the entire time I’ve been there.”

“One thing I just have to say is that this has been a wonderful place to practice,” he said. “Just Clinton and Clinton Medical Clinic in itself is a wonderful place to help people with healthcare and this is a wonderful place to live and raise a family. The people have been very supportive and as I’ve said before so many of my patients are my friends first and patient second. I’ve been very lucky to be a part of this community and I’m not moving anywhere. I’ll be here and yonder with my grandchildren or at the beach, but people will likely see me around.”

