Cause of Autryville surge revealed

A bucket filled with completely destroyed equipment from the power surge. While all the equipment from the surge has been repaired, it affected 20 properties and caused roughly $25,000 in damages.

AUTRYVILLE — The cause of a massive power surge that struck Autryville back in April, inflicting $25,000 in damage and affecting 20 properties, was detailed during a recent town meeting, where members from Duke Energy reported their findings.

The power surge occurred on the Saturday, April 27, and affected upwards of 20 property owners. It resulted in damages that were estimated to be around $25,000, affecting everything from home coffee makers around $50 up to a 400 MHz radio at the fire department valued at $4,000.

“On that Saturday we’re working at the Town Hall cleaning up the park and all then all of a sudden people began pulling up wanting to know if we’d cut a power line or something,” Autryville Mayor Grayson Spell said. “We were digging with equipment, but we hadn’t torn anything up so I asked what was happening.”

“After that my phone started blowing up with people telling me their lights were flickering real bad, something caught fire, their house was filled with smoke and on and on — it scared everyone half to death,” Spell said. “All I could tell them to do was cut off the main power to their houses until we could find out what was going on.”

“All the people I talked to who were affected had damage and it ranged from $100 up to what my dad told me he lost in total, which was around $5,000,” he added.

The power surge happened around 3 p.m. that day and had residents without power for around nine hours.

After completing their ongoing investigation, Fred Cox and Steve Autry, from Duke Energy, shared that it wasn’t caused by the thunderstorm that occurred during the day of the surge as initially believed. Instead, it was a mechanical malfunction that occurred within the capacitor bank.

“After meeting with our engineers, who did a study, it wasn’t a regular thing but the capacitor bank,” Cox said. “On it, we have a vacuum model and it failed, or malfunctioned. It basically leaked air out so it lost its vacuum seal, which let air infiltrate the folien.”

“As air went in, it basically tried to open and close rapidly for two minutes which made the voltage spike multiple times during that phase,” he continued. “You’re talking milliseconds of a voltage spike, but it causes damage to electronics in homes and everywhere else. That’s what we found.”

The capacitor bank is a combination of numerous capacitors of similar rating that are joined in parallel or series with one another to collect electrical energy. The resulting bank is then used to counteract or correct a power factor lag or phase shift, both of which may lead to equipment complications or damage.

The surge spanned across a two-mile radius that included Fox Run Lane on the northern part of town all the way to the end of South Gray Street on the southern side of Autryville. Additional affected areas were along Williams Street on old Highway 24 on the western side and about halfway between Autryville and Horseshoe Road on old Highway 24 near the eastern side.

“It was about a mile east to west and about a mile north to south,” Spell said.

“When this all happened, their technicians didn’t want to tell us anything until they finished their investigation,” he continued. “Now that they’ve finished it we’re trying to encourage them to do the right thing. In this case it was all equipment malfunctions, but regardless of the circumstances we’re just hoping that Duke Energy is going to do the right thing and help these customers.”

Since it’s occurrence Spell noted that, to his knowledge, Duke Energy has repaired all the damaged equipment and there hasn’t been much issue since. While that sounds positive, it doesn’t mean the system is immune from future cases. Duke Energy officials informed the board that a preventative measure to completely protect against another surge like April’s wasn’t possible.

“Based on what we gathered from Duke Energy at the meeting, these sort of events can happen at anytime and there’s nothing you can do to completely stop it,” Spell said. “That’s what’s really scary to me.”

With that being the case, this is an issue Spell may have to revisit in the future. When thinking about how to quell people’s fear from something that can’t be completely prevented, even he was unsure how to respond.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to tell them, I’m leaning on Duke Energy to hopefully help compensate residents for the damages,” he said. “Other than that I don’t know where to go with this, except maybe Duke Energy building a more robust infrastructure in Autryville to help prevent these kinds of thing from happening best they can.”

“Like I said at the meeting everyone that lives in the city limits of Autryville has paid a Duke Energy power bill every month for a very long time,” he said.

“I think this is a great opportunity for Duke to repair their reputation,” Spell added. “I know they’re a great company that does a lot for our communities and our country and I think this a good opportunity for them to step up to the plate and do the right thing.”

