Methodist bestows Distinguished Alumni Award

CLINTON — Methodist University recently recognized the hard work, faithful following and strong determination of someone who consistently reaches into the community to better the world.

The Distinguished Alumni Award for 2021 was awarded to Becky Spell Vann at their homecoming game this fall, to recognize her efforts with Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

Vann, a longtime giver known for blessing others, said that she was very humbled by the entire situation.

“In 2020 I received a letter from Methodist University,” said Vann. “They had chosen me for the Distinguished Alumni Award for that year, but because of COVID that celebration would be postponed.”

Like many things during the last two years, actually receiving the accolade in person had to be put on hold. Yet Vann’s smile when she talks about it shows that it was clearly worth it — especially since it brings into the forefront her passion found in Tim’s Gift.

“So in October my family and I went to Methodist University, and it was a very special ceremony,” she said.

The winner is announced at homecoming every year, along with a few other awards.

The recipient must have a degree from Methodist, attained a high level of professional accomplishment, and demonstrated outstanding public or voluntary service on a local, state, national or global scale.

“Someone from Sampson had shared with them what Tim’s Gift is doing for the community and beyond,” said Vann. “And they researched it.”

She received this award because of Tim’s Gift, working with the children, the Sonshine Kids.

“I’m just very humbled to get that, because there is so many other people who are deserving of an award like that. But it was also an honor. I received much love and appreciation to the people who help. Because we are not an island.”

Tim’s Gift has numerous outreaches into the community, with everything from collecting “Jesus dollars” to The Hope Project, collecting aluminum drink tabs and sending out cards to those who are sick or in need.

Her staff works tirelessly along with volunteers to get help to those in need, giving them hope, and even healing. Often medical supplies are donated, like wheelchairs, which are then given to people who cannot afford one. With Sampson County being one of the two poorest counties in the state, the need is exceptionally dire.

“If it were not for the people who bring their kids to Tim’s Gift, and bring their children to The Learning Station, then I wouldn’t be able to do what God’s called me to do.”

Vann graduated from Methodist in 1974 in three years, she said, so she could get married.

“God just has blessed me,” she said. “My career has been in education and I taught for 30 plus years.”

She opened The Learning station in 1990 and Tim’s Gift in 2008.

“It’s just all come together. He’s called me to give help to other people and to love His children.”

