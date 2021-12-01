Illuminating the Circle

Newton Grove Commissioner Greg Warren reads a list of honorees and those memorialized as part of the Circle of Lights.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
Queranda Royster-Herring sings a carol to a gathered crowd at Monday’s illumination of Newton Grove’s Circle of Lights.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
Newton Grove Mayor Stephen Jackson welcomes those attending Monday’s ceremony.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
Lela Pearl Britt gets some time with Santa Claus after the program.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
The West Grove Boys, including Durwood Askew, Jerry Murphy, Greg Warren and Michael Warren, sing ‘Beautiful Star of Bethlehem’ to close the program.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
Victoria Vazquez sings ‘Rock Around the Christmas Tree’ during the Circle of Lights festivities.
David Johnson|Sampson Independent
The Town of Newton Grove held its annual Circle of Lights Monday night to honor lost loved ones before Christmas. Mayor Stephen Jackson welcomed those attending and acted as Master of Ceremonies. Quenita Lee gave the opening prayer. Musical performances were by Tangie and Landon Langston, Victoria Vazquez, Querranda Royster-Herring, Ally Eldridge and the West Grove Boys, Durwood Askew, Jerry Murphy, Greg Warren and Michael Warren. Town commissioners read the list of tributes that are also on signs placed around the circle.