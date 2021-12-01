Illuminating the Circle

Newton Grove Commissioner Greg Warren reads a list of honorees and those memorialized as part of the Circle of Lights.

David Johnson|Sampson Independent

Queranda Royster-Herring sings a carol to a gathered crowd at Monday’s illumination of Newton Grove’s Circle of Lights.

Newton Grove Mayor Stephen Jackson welcomes those attending Monday’s ceremony.

Lela Pearl Britt gets some time with Santa Claus after the program.

The West Grove Boys, including Durwood Askew, Jerry Murphy, Greg Warren and Michael Warren, sing ‘Beautiful Star of Bethlehem’ to close the program.

Victoria Vazquez sings ‘Rock Around the Christmas Tree’ during the Circle of Lights festivities.

