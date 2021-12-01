Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 22 — Willie Carl Griffin, 54, of 200 Preston Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Dec. 16.

• Nov. 23 — Dekena Garner Durrett, 43, of 164 Kea Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, altering/stealing/destroying evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Dec. 10.

• Nov. 23 — Angela Chavis Bass, 52, of 1617 Seabrook Road, Fayetteville, was charged with forgery of instrument and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Nov. 30.

• Nov. 23 — Hank Christopher Parrish, 24, of 125 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with injury to real property and injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 16.

• Nov. 23 — Michael Phillip Gartland, 38, of 7224 Harvestgrain Drive, Stedman, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $750; court date is Jan. 6.

• Nov. 23 — Elijah KaReem Morrison, 18, of 641 Share Cake Road, Newton Grove, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting public officer, no operator’s license, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Dec. 10.

• Nov. 23 — Joshua Logan Miller, 41, of 19 Papa Moo Lane, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date was Nov. 19.

• Nov. 23 — Willie Menser, 41, of 6139 Sabine Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 10.

• Nov. 23 — Anthony Robert Glover, 45, of 3201 Amberjack Road, Fayetteville, was charged with larceny from construction site and larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Nov. 30.

• Nov. 24 — Cameran Stephon Wallace, 23, of 305 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 4.

• Nov. 24 — Octavia Shantale Barnes, 34, of 122 Martin Road, Godwin, was charged with breaking and entering and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 25 — Gary Antonio Woodall, 35, of 109 Holiday Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault, second degree trespass and communicating threats. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 10.

• Nov. 26 — Whitney Lynn Lambert, 31, of 15401 Dunn Road, Godwin, was charged with communicating threats, assault and battery and injury to personal property. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 6.

• Nov. 27 — Christopher Trevon Graham, 28, of 788 Isaac Road, Clinton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to half an ounce. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 10.

• Nov. 27 — Devan Million McLamb, 22, of 409-D Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with safecracking. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 10.

• Nov. 27 — April Marie Toler, 37, of 520 N. Twelfth St., Smithfield, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Jan. 6.

• Nov. 27 — Johnny Brandon Pope, 39, of 414 Lucas Road, Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. No bond or court date is listed.

• Nov. 27 — Sutton Randolph Autry, 31, of 1755 Harrells Hwy., Garland, was charged with misuse of 911 system. Bond set at $1,000; court date was Nov. 27.

• Nov. 27 — Christopher Ryan Turner, 29, of 7174 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Jan. 13.

• Nov. 28 — Charles Jefferey Hayes, 43, of 2652 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Jan. 12.

• Nov. 28 — Stevie Yarnell Williams, 46, of 815 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, was charged with intimidation, simple assault and order for arrest. Bond set at $368; court date is Jan. 5.

• Nov. 28 — Christopher Bryant McClenny, 52, of 402 Core Road, Dunn, was charged with simple assault, communicating threats and misdemeanor stalking. Bond set at $750; court date is Jan. 10.

• Nov. 29 — Cristopher Genaro Caceres, 28, of 2314 Lake Artesia Road, Faison, was charged with misuse of 911 system. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 18.

• Nov. 29 — Matthew Lee Giddens, 41, of 4306 Mount Olive Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 13.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.