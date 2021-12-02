North Carolina invests in trails

The General Assembly’s final budget, recently approved by the NC Senate and signed by Governor Roy Cooper, includes $29.25 million in nonrecurring funds in Fiscal Year 2021-22 for the Complete the Trails Fund, marking the first time North Carolina has made a significant direct investment in trails.

This vital funding will lead to tremendous progress in building North Carolina’s 12 official state trails. These long-distance trails range from the French Broad River Trail in the mountains to the Roanoke River Trail in the northeastern part of the state. The longest is the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, which runs 1,175 miles from the Great Smoky Mountain National Park to the Outer Banks, extending through a portion of Sampson County.

The Complete the Trails Fund will provide grants for state trail projects and build capacity for State Trail nonprofit partner organizations. The budget also creates a new permanent Trail Coordinator position. The Complete the Trails Fund will be managed by the NC Trails Program within the NC Division of Parks and Recreation.

There are also a number of earmarks for specific trail projects, $2 million for trail feasibility studies and authorization for the 12th State Trail, Roanoke River Paddle Trail.

Trails are a foundation for North Carolina which help make up it’s $28 billion outdoor recreation economy.

“Trail funding in the state budget is a landmark victory,” Judge Robert C. Hunter, president of Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail, said. “It is a job well done by everyone from the coalition to members of the General Assembly to Governor Cooper. The citizens of North Carolina will benefit from this cooperative effort whether a trail brings them recreational opportunities, healthy lifestyle choices, a positive economic impact, or transportation options. I am proud to have been a part of this critical first step and look forward to the coalition’s work on the recurring funding still needed for all trails -state, regional and local.”

The Great Trails State Coalition is a broad-based group of more than 30 diverse organizations, agencies and supporters advocating for increased state investment in all types of trails statewide — hiking, paddle, mountain bike, equestrian and shared-use paths.

For more information on The Great Trails State Coalition, visit www.greattrailsnc.org.

