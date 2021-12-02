Mathews tapped for assistant PD chief

Mathews

CLINTON — Just a few months ago, the City of Clinton was going on a hunt for a new police chief, and after a rigorous selection process the then-Assistant Chief Anthony Davis was chosen, leaving the Assistant Chief position vacant. That post has now been filled by Adrian Mathews.

Mathews, formerly a lieutenant, was promoted to the position of Assistant Chief at the Clinton Police Department in October. Mathews, who has often been the one to organize public engagement projects, is continuing working with the community and sharing information with the public.

“I welcome and congratulate Assistant Chief Mathews on his promotion,” said Davis. “Assistant Chief Mathews brings a wealth of knowledge and professionalism to this position.”

Mathews began his career with the City of Clinton in 2008 as a police officer, working in both the Patrol Division and Neighborhood Improvement Team which specialized in criminal and narcotic investigations.

“His unique skillset, leadership experience, and knowledge of policing practices will greatly enhance the department’s mission,” said Davis.

In July 2016 Mathews continued his law enforcement career with the North Carolina DMV License and Theft Bureau as an Inspector.

From there Mathews returned back to the Clinton Police Department as a Lieutenant in February of 2020. He is also the Accreditation Manager where he assisted the agency in being accredited thru CALEA.

“I am confident that Assistant Chief Mathews will uphold the standards of excellence expected from our department and the citizens we serve,” said Davis. “I look forward to working with (him) in leading the modernization and continued growth of the Clinton Police Department.”

He has additionally held various titles including Field Training Officer, Patrol Supervisor, Training Coordinator, and Internal Affairs Commander. Presently Mathews “oversees the day-to-day operations of the entire agency”.

Mathews received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Fayetteville State University. In addition to his B.S. Mathews graduated from the 88th session of the Administrative Officers Management Program (AOMP) at North Carolina State University. In 2014 Mathews received his Advance Law Enforcement Certification from the Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.

General Instructor, Firearms Instructor, and Explosives and Hazardous Materials Instructor are additional certifications he holds.

