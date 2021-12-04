Garland gets new leadership

Austin Brown gives his mayoral address after officially being sworn in as Garland’s mayor. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Ralph Smith Jr. is sworn in as Garland commissioner. His father served the town for many years as both mayor and commissioner. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Andy Johnson is sworn in as town commissioner for Garland. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Carolyn Melvin was sworn in as Mayor Pro Tem for Garland. Contributed Jo A. Strickland is sworn in as commissioner. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Flanked by his family, Austin Brown is sworn in as Garland’s youngest mayor during Thursday’s ceremony. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

GARLAND — The Board of Commissioners for the Town of Garland saw a restructuring Thursday night as incoming folks took the oath of office, including the election of the town’s youngest ever mayor.

The Rev. Dewey Ball shared the invocation, asking for guidance for the Board, that they would act in the best interests of the Town. Ball spoke about what it meant to be in a town where people loved one another.

Mayor Austin Brown was sworn in by Town Clerk Pamela Cashwell. After he was sworn in, Andy Johnson, Ralph Smith Jr. and Jo A. Strickland were sworn in as well as commissioners.

Brown then gave the mayoral address, thanking everyone for coming to what was a historic event for Garland.

“Tonight, if you did not know, the youngest mayor in our Town’s history was sworn in to the most important leadership role of our town,” said Brown. “To my 182 voters, in support, thank you for putting your trust in me to become the best mayor of our great town. To those that did not support me, I pray we find a way to put our differences aside, and know that we are not doing this for me, but for thee.”

Brown expressed that there were many challenges ahead, but that with their continued support they would be able to keep having “greatness growing in Garland.”

A call for nominations for the appointment of the Mayor Pro Tem was made, and Carolyn Melvin was nominated. Melvin was approved unanimously.

Brown was elected as a commissioner, moving to Mayor Pro Tem, in 2017 and his tenure as mayor will expire in 2023.

Melvin and Commissioner Barbara Peterson were elected in 2019 with their tenure to expire 2023.

Commissioners Strickland, Smith, Jr. and Johnson will see their terms expire in 2025.

Brown expressed thanks for his best support system, he said, his family.

Former Mayor Winifred Hill Murphy was elected first in 2011, and had decided to not run for re-election. Commissioner Eddie Bronson, Jr. came on board in 2017, with his term expiring this year.

The Town of Garland staff includes Cashwell as the Town Clerk/Finance Officer; Annette Ricketson as Deputy Town Clerk; Randrell Boone in Public Works; Neil Carrol in Public Works/Water ORC and Brandon Hairr as the Waste Water Treatment Operator.

The next upcoming event is the Town of Garland Christmas dinner which will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.

The Town Hall will be closed Dec. 23-27, 2021, in observance of the Christmas Holiday as well as Dec. 31, in observance of the New Year’s Holiday.

Special guests included the Rev. Dewey and Virginia Ball. After the meeting a reception was held to honor the board.

“Working together is success,” said Brown.

